Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market to Surpass US$ 1,784.9 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InhaledAntibiotics–According to Coherent Market Insights, the global inhaled antibiotics market was valued at US$ 1,094.6 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2020–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and others, increasing product launches and new product approvals, and rising research and development activities for the development of innovative products are expected to drive growth of the global inhaled antibiotics market over the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization Report May 2020, asthma is the most common chronic disease among children worldwide and around 339 million people were living with asthma in 2016. Similarly, according to the same source, over 80% of asthma-related deaths occur in low-and lower-middle income countries.

Key players operating in the market are focused on new product launches and product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Altan Pharmaceuticals, the Spanish subsidiary of Altan Pharma Ltd., launched tobramycin in Spain, an inhalation antibiotic used for the treatment of pulmonary infections by pseudomonas.

Moreover, in October 2018, Insmed, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its inhaled antibiotic Arikayce. It is an inhaled formulation of amikacin approved for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Grifols S.A., a Spanish multinational pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer company, acquired Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company. As a result of this acquisition, Grifols S.A. purchased Lipoquin, Free Ciprofloxacin, Apulmiq and other antibiotic portfolio of Aradigm Corporation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global inhaled antibiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities by research institutes for the development of novel products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases. For instance, in December 2018, researchers from Purdue University, a public research university in Indiana, U.S., developed a new dual-antibiotic powder inhalation of two antibiotics, colistin and ciprofloxacin, for delivering drugs deep into the lungs of people suffering from cystic fibrosis.

Among product type, aerosol segment held a dominant position in the market in 2019, owing to increasing applications of aerosol in targeted drug therapy

Key players operating in the global inhaled antibiotics market include—

Gilead Sciences, Aradigm, Lupin Ltd., Polyphor, Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaero, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group, and Pharmaxis Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Product Type: Aerosol Dry Powder Formulation Spray



Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Application: Pneumonia Asthma Bronchitis Others

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



