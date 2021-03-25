Global Experiential Agency BRC Imagination Arts Appoints Christian Lachel as Chief Creative Officer

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencynews—BRC Imagination Arts (BRC), a global strategy, design and production agency, has appointed Christian Lachel as its Chief Creative Officer. Previously Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Lachel first joined BRC in 1997 and has had an outsized role guiding the company during a period of rapid worldwide growth. BRC is currently developing immersive brand experiences, tours, cultural and heritage attractions, and strategic master plans for clients including Diageo, The Las Vegas Raiders, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Ravinia Festival, and The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, among others.





In his expanded role, Lachel will continue to lead BRC’s creative practice, grow BRC’s global portfolio, and will double down on his work as an industry thought leader and efforts to coach, mentor and cultivate future talent in entertainment, tourism and experience design industries.

Lachel assumes the new CCO role from BRC founder and industry icon, Bob Rogers. “We’re in the midst of an exciting period of growth at BRC and I couldn’t think of anyone better than Christian to take the creative helm,” says Rogers. “I have known Christian for over 23 years and he never fails to impress me with his energy, creative vision, leadership, and pure ambition. We’re lucky to work with some of the world’s most exciting brands and cultural institutions, and Christian consistently delivers projects that transcend the status quo. There is no doubt in my mind: The company’s best work is ahead of us.”

Lachel specializes in creative storytelling, design, media direction, sustainability practices, business and operations planning and project delivery for award-winning brand homes and flagships, museums, sports and music venue tours, cultural attractions, and global expo/event pavilions. Some of his most notable projects include Destination Scotland (Johnnie Walker Princes St., Glenkinchie Distillery), Jameson Distillery Bow St., The Museum of Liverpool, Absolut Home, Guinness Storehouse, The Heineken Experience, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The World of Coca-Cola, and The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Sought after for his perspective on future trends in experiential storytelling, sustainability, immersive media and customer engagement strategies, Lachel has spoken at top industry events, including three encore performances at SXSW (2019), the Experiential Marketing Summit (2018), Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (2017), National Sports Forum (2017), MuseumNext (2016/17), and Future of Storytelling (2016/17). He has been a Forbes Agency Council contributor since 2017 and has also contributed to top business and industry publications, including Harvard Business Review, Campaign, CMO.com, CLAD, Attractions Management and Museums Journal.

Lachel earned a degree in Design and Marketing at College of DuPage, a BS with Honors in Entertainment Design from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and Executive Education from Wharton Business School with a certificate in Business Analytics and Data Insights. He is a LEED Accredited professional with U.S. Green Building Council and an industry leader on sustainable and inclusive design solutions and was a SEGD (Society of Experiential Graphic Design) Board Member (2005-2008). Lachel is a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

“Reflecting on the changes that have shaped our industry over the last twenty years I’m more excited than ever about what lies ahead. As storytellers and experiential designers, we have an incredible opportunity to contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable, accessible, and courageous world. I look forward to continuing to drive BRC’s creative practice, strategic vision, and work hand-in-glove with clients to create human experiences that inspire and transform.”

To learn more about BRC Imagination Arts visit: brcweb.com.

ABOUT BRC IMAGINATION ARTS – “Transforming Brands into Destinations™”

BRC Imagination Arts is a global, strategic design and production company that translates brand and cultural stories into transformative, human experiences. For 40 years, BRC has stood on the front lines, helping brand homes, cultural attractions, and museums build more meaningful, enduring relationships with audiences around the globe.

BRC’s unique body of work has earned over 400 awards for some of the most respected and acclaimed brand destinations in the world including The Grand Ole Opry, Jameson Distillery Bow St., the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of Liverpool, Heineken Experience, The Henry Ford, Guinness Storehouse, World of Coca-Cola, NASA Kennedy Space Center and more.

www.brcweb.com

Contacts

Maya Guice



Marketing Director



BRC Imagination Arts



(818) 841-8084



[email protected]