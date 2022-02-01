Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market Report to 2027 – Introduction of AR & VR Technologies Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “eLearning IT Infrastructure Market Research Report by Category (Connectivity, Hardware, and Software), Application, Sales Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market size was estimated at USD 196.38 billion in 2021, USD 211.25 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.82% to reach USD 308.62 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the eLearning IT Infrastructure Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global eLearning IT Infrastructure Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid internet penetration along with rising adoption of mobile technology

Transformation in education sector

Increasing government Initiatives for eLearning

Restraints

Shortage of expert teachers, and limited teaching materials

Opportunities

Advances in artificial intelligence

Introduction of AR & VR technologies

Challenges

High implementation cost

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apollo Education Group, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Corning Incorporated

Dell Inc.

General Electric Company

Google LLC

HashRoot Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Learning Pool

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC

Microsoft Corporation

MPS Limited

Oracle Corporation

Pearson PLC

SAP SE

Wipro Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdcbu1

