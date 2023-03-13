Global AR and VR Display Market Analysis Report 2023: An $8.2 Billion Market by 2028 with Samsung, Sony, LG, eMagin, Kopin, AU Optronics, Japan Display, Barco, BOE Technology, and Syndiant Dominating

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “AR and VR Display Market by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology, Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) & Region – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The AR and VR display market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 to USD 8.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Growing adoption of AR and VR HMDs in different industries, the growing popularity of Metaverse, growing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, the adoption of AR and VR devices in the gaming industry, and the increasing demand for OLED displays in AR and VR devices are key driving factors for the market.

The growing popularity of Metaverse

Metaverse is a virtual reality platform that is considered an extension of the physical world. It is a parallel virtual universe wherein digital avatars of users can practically do everything they do in real life using AR and VR devices. AR technology allows for the integration of virtual components into the real world, whereas VR incorporates 3D technology to develop graphics and designs in the platform.

Consumer applications to grow at a higher CAGR in the AR and VR display market during the forecast period

The growing use of HMDs for gaming will propel the market for consumer applications. Virtual reality technology offers remarkable visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. The demand for head-mounted displays is high in consumer applications because of their use in gaming and sports & entertainment.

North America would lead the virtual reality market for consumer applications owing to the high demand for gadgets such as HMDs and projectors. However, the market for consumer applications in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increased adoption of VR HMDs for consumer applications in the region.

Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period

The AR and VR display market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the next few years, on account of surging consumer demand for AR and VR devices, mainly for gaming and industrial applications. The increased spending on the aerospace & defense sector in recent years by governments of Asian countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to spike the demand for AR and VR HMDs and EVFs.

Further, VR and AR technologies have shown significant progress in Asia Pacific in recent years, and there exists a huge market potential for these technologies. The growing number of consumer applications of AR and VR technologies, with increasing investments by countries such as Japan, India, and China, is also likely to boost the demand for regional AR and VR display-based HMDs

. The increased use of HMDs in consumer verticals of Asia Pacific, owing to the easy availability of affordable AR and VR devices in the region, facilitates market growth.

Major players profiled in this report:

The AR and VR display market is dominated by a few established players such as Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), eMagin Corporation (US), Kopin Corporation (US), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), Barco (Belgium), BOE Technology (China), and Syndiant (US).

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific to Dominate AR and VR Display Market During Forecast Period

to Dominate AR and VR Display Market During Forecast Period VR Technology to Account for Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

Automotive Application to Dominate AR Display Market by 2028

Consumer Applications to Lead VR Display Market by 2028

AR Hmd Devices to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Oled Display Technology to Hold Major Share of AR and VR Display Market in 2028

AR and VR Display Market to Register Highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Various Applications

Increasing Demand for Oled Displays in AR and VR Devices

Growing Adoption of AR and VR Hmds in Different Industries

Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Gaming Industry

Growing Popularity of Metaverse

Restraints

Development of Widescreen Alternatives

Limited Availability of Relevant Content

Health Issues Associated with Excessive Use of AR and VR Devices

Opportunities

Growing Demand for AR and VR Devices Post-COVID-19 Outbreak

Rising Investments in AR and VR Ecosystem

Rising Technological Advancements and Growing Use of Microdisplays in AR and VR Devices

Surging Adoption of AR Technology for Enterprise Applications

Challenges

Display Latency and Limited Field of View

Complex Processes Involved in Manufacturing AR and VR Displays

Developing User-Friendly AR/VR Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Manufacturing

Assembly, Packaging, and Integration

Material & Equipment Supply and Distribution

Marketing and Post-Sales Services

Case Studies

AR in Corporate

AR in Warehouse Management

AR in Retail

VR in Manufacturing

VR in Corporate

AR in Marketing

Technology Trends

High Adoption of AR Smart Glasses to Improve Work Efficiency

Increased Demand for AR for Rugged Display Applications

Microdisplays for VR

Web AR

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Samsung Electronics

Lg Display

Au Optronics (Auo)

Sony

Emagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Barco

Boe Technology

Syndiant

Other Players

Tianma Microelectronics

Truly International

Himax Technologies

Innolux Corporation

Seiko Epson

Holoeye Photonics

Jasper Display Corp. (Jdc)

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Panasonic

Universal Display Corporation

Raontech

Everdisplay Optronics

Creal

Plessey

New Vision Display (Nvd)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nea3ew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ar-and-vr-display-market-analysis-report-2023-an-8-2-billion-market-by-2028-with-samsung-sony-lg-emagin-kopin-au-optronics-japan-display-barco-boe-technology-and-syndiant-dominating-301770061.html

SOURCE Research and Markets