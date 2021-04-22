Global 5G System Integration Market 2020-2027 – High Adoption of Collaborative Robots and Connected Sensors to Boost Demand for 5G Services

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “5G System Integration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services; By Vertical; By Application; By Region – Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global 5G system integration market size is expected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2027

5G system integration refers to the process of strategically combining both the physical and virtual components of the enterprise through novel and advanced applications or systems to operate over the ultra-fast 5G network. There are a variety of applications of this system integration including, industrial sensors, smart city, gaming & mobile media, fast broadband/Ultra High Definition (UHD) television, industrial sensors and smart city.

Some of the primary benefits of 5G system integration includes connected vehicles and smartphones. This system integration allows for seamless connectivity and ultra-high speed internet connection which is required for making the self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles a reality. 5G networks enable high-speed communication between all the things on the road or by the side of road including, gas stations, shops, etc.

The integration allows seamless communication and data processing between the infrastructure, networks, vehicles and pedestrians. The usage of advanced 5G smartphones will soon become a trend as the users switch from the traditional 4G technology to 5G. These newest smartphones would have all the features that people desired for in their previous 4G-enabled phone that acts as a key benefit concerning the introduction of 5G system integration.

It also provides a major benefit over the previous technology with short lag times and unlimited browsing capacity. 5G system integration also promises next-generation immersive gaming experience in addition to the fast streaming and superior video quality. Some primary benefits also comprise of offering multisensory digital high-definition content driven by greater capacity that would support key technologies such as 3-Dimensional viewing, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Some of the key factors driving the global market include, a notable increase in demand for ultra-high speed internet to reduce the response time for customers and rising popularity of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Visualization (NFV).

Further, high adoption of collaborative robots and connected sensors also boost the demand for 5G services in order to develop superior connectivity that also contributes to the system integration market growth. According to the European Commission (EC), June 2020 publication, 11 novel horizon 2020 5G infrastructure projects that are under the 5G public-private partnership (5G-PPP) in Europe are expected to start in September 2020. The primary objective of this partnership is to capture key growth opportunities in development and innovation of 5G hardware across the cross-border corridor in Europe.

Market participants such as ALTRAN, AMDOCS, Atos Syntel, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant, ECI TELECOM, Ericsson, HCL Technologies Limited, HPE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Keysight Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Radisys Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sigma Systems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Limited, and ZTE are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Players in the market have adopted product launch and acquisition strategies to strengthen their position in the medical drones market. For instance, in March 2020, Fujitsu has launched the first commercial private 5G network in Japan that also solidify its market position. Moreover, in May 2020, HCL Technologies has acquired Cisco’s self-optimising network (SON) technology to boost its 5G capabilities that also boost its market position.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Applicability of 5G System Integration in varied industries

Surge in mobile data traffic

Restraints and Challenges

Security concerns

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

5G System Integration Market Industry trends

The analyst has segmented the 5G system integration market report on the basis of services, vertical, application and region.

5G System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

5G System Integration Vertical Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

5G System Integration Application Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)

Smart City

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drone

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Others

5G System Integration Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

ALTRAN

AMDOCS

Atos Syntel

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant

ECI TELECOM

Ericsson

HCL Technologies Limited

HPE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Keysight Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Radisys Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sigma Systems

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Limited

ZTE

