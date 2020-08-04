Glass-Media Announces Digital Activation as a Service Offering, Giving Retailers Access to Cutting-Edge Visual Solutions Without a Long-Term Commitment

Glass-Media’s unique, custom-tailored visual solutions allow retailers to deliver eye-catching marketing content in the age of COVID-19, engaging shoppers in a new way

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glass-Media today introduced a new Digital Activation as a Service (DAaaS) offering, empowering brick-and-mortar retailers to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 with visually stunning, dynamic, and engaging storefront displays that captivate shoppers, increase footfall and most importantly, drive conversion. Glass-Media lowers the cost of entry for next-generation digital signage and puts the “wow” factor back into physical retail, with displays that incorporate touchless engagement and augmented reality, among other technologies.

Glass-Media’s breakthrough digital displays help solve retailers’ #1 challenge of bringing more shoppers into the stores at a time when consumer traffic is down. The displays serve to drive incremental foot traffic, build brand awareness and elevate customer loyalty. With Glass-Media, retailers can effectively promote relevant and timely marketing communications without the commitment of a long-term contract or large capital expense, thanks to the new DAaaS rental model.

Glass-Media’s visually engaging displays avoid the need for physical touch, a critical requirement to help protect shoppers and store associates in the midst of COVID-19. Glass-Media’s touchless engagement solutions incorporate newer technologies, such as voice, gesture, motion detection triggers, gamification and more. They can also leverage shoppers’ smartphones as an extension of the display through QR codes and SMS triggers.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Glass-Media is a passionate group of engineers, digital artists, visual storytellers, and experiential retail strategists who live and breathe digital transformation. Glass-Media has successfully deployed hundreds of digital storefront systems across the U.S. and Canada for leading retailers including DSW, Fossil, Levi Strauss & Co., Estée Lauder Companies, AT&T and others.

“Working with Glass-Media is a delight,” said Jennifer Ngo, Senior Manager of Store Development for Lovepop. “The team continuously comes to the table with innovative ideas, and the solution allows us to be creative with what we showcase on our screens. The Glass-Media display for our location in Boston’s South Station always gets rave reviews for how eye-catching it is. It is a true beacon of light in the space.”

Glass-Media’s new Digital Activation as a Service offering includes:

Spotlight: A beautifully designed, dynamic retail fixture that uses projection-based augmented reality (AR) and advanced projection mapping techniques to transform products and merchandise into experiential works of art.

Layerable: A proprietary line of screen accessories tailored to enhance Glass-Media digital activations as well as existing digital signage.

Digital Storefront: Transforms tired, static store windows through Glass-Media’s proprietary projection-based display technology.

Glass-Media partners with many of the industry’s leading technology providers, including Epson, the global leader in projection technology. Glass-Media’s Spotlight and Digital Storefront solutions leverage Epson’s PowerLite and Pro L-Series projectors, along with the newly introduced PowerLite W70 mini and LightScene EV-100 accent lighting laser projectors, providing bright, reliable projection technology.

“Epson’s partnership with Glass-Media allows us to deliver solutions that provide a best-in-class customer experience based on creative, out-of-the-box thinking,” said Remi Del Mar, Senior Product Manager, Epson America. “Glass-Media reimagines visual merchandising and optimizes existing space in the store, delivering tangible results by helping retailers attract and engage their customers.”

Behind the scenes, Glass-Media’s visual solutions are powered by the Intel NUC, a mini PC configured and tuned by Intel for optimal performance, reliability, and scalability. Glass-Media was one of a handful of companies named an Intel IoT-Market Ready Solution (MRS), providing retailers with a scalable, end to end solution that provide solid business results today.

“Glass-Media’s offerings help retailers bring shoppers back into the store and increase both offline and online conversions, which are the top challenges facing most retailers today,” said Daniel Black, founder and CEO, Glass-Media. “Retailers are searching for ways to create magical experiences that attract shoppers, and our solutions are proven to increase footfall as well as sell-through and conversion. We’re working with retailers to help re-energize physical retail, one storefront at a time—and we’re doing it in time for holiday shopping, which will be the most important shopping season most retailers have ever faced.”

Glass-Media’s unique digital activations are custom-tailored to enhance each retailer’s brand experience. Retailers looking to revitalize their storefronts in time for the fall and holiday shopping season must place their orders between August and October. For more information, visit www.DigitalStorefront.com/DAaaS.

About Glass-Media:

Glass-Media is a passionate group of experiential retail strategists, digital artists, visual storytellers, and engineers who live and breathe digital transformation. Glass-Media revitalizes the offline retail experience through highly unique, digital activations, empowering its clients to captivate, engage, and influence consumers in a whole new way. As an end-to-end solution provider, Glass-Media’s approach to project design and value engineering ensures its digital programs are on-brand, delivered on time and on budget. Visit www.Glass-Media.com to learn more.

