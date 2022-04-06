Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 5, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

In June 2019, the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary initiated a bipartisan investigation into the state of competition online, which examined the business practices and market dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple.

On March 9, 2022, media outlets reported that the House Judiciary Committee had requested the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open a criminal investigation into Amazon and certain of its executives for allegedly lying to Congress during the course of its investigation.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Amazon handled disclosures on employees’ use of third party sellers’ data to boost its own private-label business.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $105.98, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 per share on April 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers’ non-public data to compete with them; (2) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (3) Amazon’s revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

