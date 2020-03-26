Giving From Home: Florida Institute of Technology Takes Fundraising Remote with 8×8

Office of Development Replaces Multiple Applications with Integrated 8×8 Cloud Communications Solution to Enhance Engagement with Alumni, Students, Parents and Friends of University

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCTR—8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Florida Institute of Technology’s Office of Development is now using the 8×8 X Series cloud communications solution to enable staff and students to safely work remotely while continuing to educate donors about the opportunities and priorities of the university.

The Office of Development is responsible for fostering rich and meaningful relationships with all constituencies to advance student success, research, and programs that will change the world. The department used multiple communication applications that were time consuming and expensive to administer. The Office of Development needed one integrated video-rich communications solution that worked seamlessly with Sococo, an online workplace for distributed teams, and allowed employees working from home to remain collaborative and productive with no impact on donor engagement.

“Our mission is to engage all of our philanthropic constituents in ways that are meaningful and impactful, and we continually seek to maintain communication and accountability to our donors,” said Gary Grant, Senior Vice President for Development at Florida Institute of Technology. “Given the current public health situation, our top priority was ensuring safe interactions between staff, alumni, students, parents and friends of the University. 8×8 helped us get up and running quickly using 8×8 Virtual Office desktop and mobile applications, enhancing our agility and resiliency to collaborate and meet on the fly from anywhere, on any device.”

The Office of Development’s rapid deployment of 8×8 allowed the department to replace all of their disparate systems with one integrated cloud communications solution for voice, chat, video meetings and advanced analytics built on an open, modern cloud technology platform. This increased team collaboration and donor engagement while drastically reduced administrative overhead. 8×8 Video Meetings was also embedded into their Sococo virtual reality online workplace, enabling instant connection and collaboration with team members by just clicking on an avatar to start a video meeting.

“As a proud alum of Florida Tech, departments like the Office of Development play a critical role in helping institutions of higher learning stay nimble, efficient and well-funded to ensure students continue to receive a high quality, affordable education,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “The power of 8×8’s single-stack technology platform, with integrated voice, chat, video and contact center, is driving significant value and results for businesses and organizations around the globe. It is especially pleasing to see how it is helping my alma mater enhance engagement with alumni, parents and students at this critical time. Additionally, students and parents everywhere are using our free video conferencing solution for their personal use as well.”

More than 4 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Globally; 500,000 Increase in Last 24 Hours

8×8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8×8 X Series includes 8×8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8×8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8×8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8×8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 4 million. For the latest 8×8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8×8.com/live.

Learn more about the many ways to give to the Florida Institute of Technology at: https://www.fit.edu/giving/ways-to-give/

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

