Girls Make Games Launches Scholarship Fund to Provide Opportunities to the Next Generation of Game Developers

Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund to Include Financial Support, Mentorship Programs with Industry Leaders, and Internship Access to Qualifying Students Starting 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LearnDistrict Inc. today announces the launch of a new scholarship fund to invest in the next generation of game developers. LearnDistrict Inc. is the educational media company behind Girls Make Games, a renowned STEAM development program for girls and non-binary students worldwide to learn and develop the technical and artistic skills required to enter the interactive entertainment industry. The Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund (GMGSF) combines professional development and financial support to ensure underrepresented students have the opportunity to access STEAM programs at an early age.

Founded in 2014, Girls Make Games is an education-first program that has reached more than 23,000 students in nearly 150 cities across 20 countries through its workshops, summer camps, tutorials, and games. The newly created Scholarship Fund provides further access and career pathway opportunities to students in the United States aged 8 to 24 to develop skills required to enter the gaming industry.

“In 2021, less than 24% of game developers identified as women in the United States*,” said Laila Shabir, founder of Girls Make Games. “Through the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund we want to give girls and women the access and tools they need to engage in STEAM careers through play and game design.”

Recently the World Economic Forum shared that the gaming industry is projected to maintain its rapid growth and could be worth $321 billion by 2026 based on a new PwC report. According to the report, in 2021 total video game revenue (excluding esports) reached $214.2 billion and it will rise at an 8.4% compound annual growth rate. As the industry grows, it’s important there are ample opportunities for diverse talent. The Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund aims to provide access to STEAM opportunities to 100,000 girls and women by 2026.

Starting in Fall 2022, the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund will be used to endow workshop and summer camp programs offered by Girls Make Games. Eligible students interested in game development careers may apply. Next year, GMGSF will begin to also offer access to industry mentorship, internships, and college scholarships. For more information visit https://gmgsf.org/camp-scholarships.

*source: Video game developer demographics and statistics in the United States provided by Zippia

About Girls Make Games

Since 2014 Girls Make Games (GMG), a program from the educational media company LearnDistrict Inc., has been providing STEAM development programs to girls and non-binary students worldwide who are interested in gaining skills required to enter the video game industry. GMG’s vision is to increase the number of girls and women in the gaming industry by empowering underrepresented talent ages 8 to 24 to enter STEAM fields through their passion for play and game design. Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund (GMGSF) is a 501(c)(3) organization registered in North Carolina. GMGSF provides financial assistance to qualifying students – girls, women, and non-binary students aged 8 to 24 – so they can access educational opportunities such as game development summer camps, workshops, and higher education degrees.

