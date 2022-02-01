Gigamon to Showcase Deep Observability Pipeline at RSA Conference 2023

Join Gigamon experts and partners at booth #2227 for in-depth discussion and hands-on demonstrations on how to better secure hybrid cloud infrastructure with deep observability

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced its participation at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA. At booth #2227 in the South Hall, the company will showcase the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline through a variety of product demonstrations and presentations by Gigamon experts and key technology alliance partners. This showcase comes at a critical time when, according to market intelligence firm the 650 Group, the deep observability market is expected to grow at a 52 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $1.9B by 2027, as organizations strive to remove security blind spots across their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline strengthens hybrid cloud security through the delivery of network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools which helps organizations to eliminate security and performance blind spots. Unlike current observability tools, which more than 60 percent of IT professionals believe are inadequate, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline provides visibility into network and container traffic with a non-obtrusive solution that automatically scales with changing requirements. Gigamon also delivers full East-West visibility into applications and protocols in motion.​ This powerful combination enables IT teams to understand the full picture of their operations which expedites troubleshooting, reduces operational overhead, and addresses key security and operational gaps which can leave organizations vulnerable to cyber threats.

By visiting booth #2227, attendees will gain access to:

Gigamon industry experts who will share how deep observability enables organizations to harness actionable network-derived intelligence to amplify the power of their cloud, security, and observability tools. Looking to schedule a demo ahead of the show? Book a meeting with the team online here.

“We look forward to connecting with leading security experts at RSA during a time when building on each other’s collective intelligence is critical to affecting the kind of progress that can shape policy, establish new best practices, and fortify defenses against cyber threats,” said Chaim Mazal, chief security officer of Gigamon. “It’s only by working hand in hand with our technology alliance partners on technical integrations with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline that we will be able to stay ahead of today’s continuously evolving threat landscape.”

