Get that Friday feeling at PlayStar New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The drag of the working week is nearly over, and the weekend is just about to begin. There really is nothing quite like that Friday feeling and at PlayStar, Fridays just got even better with the launch of their latest Spin-a-win exclusive promotion.

Starting Friday April 14th and running to the 5th of May, Spin-a-win features a glitzy gameshow prize wheel with a massive cash jackpot up for grabs plus free spins, Star Rewards vouchers, branded merchandise, prizeout gift cards and bonuses guaranteed to be won every Friday.

Here’s how it works.

Spend on slots during the week at PlayStar to unlock a Feel-Good prize on the Spin-a-win wheel the following Friday. This is just one of the ways that PlayStar provides its players with an online casino experience like no other. This includes exemplary concierge-style customer service and an incredible range of online slots, progressive jackpots, table games and live dealer titles to explore. Its PlayStar Club is also one of the most generous loyalty schemes in the Garden State with five levels to progress through.

Jon Bowden, CMO at PlayStar, said: “There’s nothing quite like that Friday Feeling and at PlayStar, we want our players to experience it every week. This is one of our best promotions to date, rewarding players for their weekly slots play with guaranteed win on our mega Spin-a-win wheel that includes cash jackpots as well as free games and more.

“We are committed to making our players feel like the star of the show at all times, and our Spin-a-win promotion is just one of the ways we are doing this. If you haven’t already, come and check out New Jersey’s finest new online casino site.”

You must be over 21 and physically within the state of NJ to play at PlayStar. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help – call 1-800 GAMBLER. We are licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Our games are tested by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

If you’re looking to have fun, play for big jackpots and enjoy the most popular casino games around, sit back, get comfortable and let the thrill and excitement of PlayStar’s online casino come right to you.

Play at PlayStar online casino and you’ll enjoy a generous welcome bonus on your first deposit, lots of reload deposit bonus offers, all the best Las Vegas slots, progressive jackpot slots, table games plus more.

All our real money casino games are available to play on mobile, tablet, PC, and laptop so they’re right there whenever you need them, 24 hours a day. It couldn’t be more convenient to play on our iOS and Android apps or your preferred browser.

