Get “Best-In-Class” Screen Protection from Gadget Guard for the New Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra 5G Phones

Black Ice Flex Edition has five integrated layers to provide the world’s best screen protection with the experience of glass for the Note20 & Note20 Ultra

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrackedIsWhack—Gadget Guard, the premier maker of smartphone screen protection, announced today the availability of Black Ice Flex for the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G phones. Black Ice Flex screen protectors provide unbreakable, best-in-class protection for next-generation smart screens, even those with in-screen fingerprint sensors.

Customers can order the screen protector for the Note20 here and the Note20 Ultra here.

“The new Samsung phones have some exciting features, and consumers will want the best protection available on the market to keep their phones crack free,” said Ryan McCaughey, chief technology officer for parent company Penumbra Brands. “Every user of Gadget Guard technology will have an unbreakable screen with the smooth feel and clarity of the original glass. We want to help consumers save money, reduce waste and keep their mobile devices lasting longer.”

Black Ice Flex screen protectors won’t chip or crack like traditional glass screen guards. Engineered by integrating five distinct layers, each layer performs an essential function of protection while maintaining clarity. The glass-like nano-technology surface provides reactive touch response for sensitivity, rapid fingerprint scans and stylus compatibility. Each guard is designed to fit the phone perfectly.

Black Ice Flex’s composite material exceeds industry-standard impact tests. The product has an oleophobic coating, which enables the smooth glass-like surface to stay smudge-free. Even with its five, integrated layers, the screen protector’s optical clarity matches that of glass, giving the best resolution for video and photos on smartphones.

Traditional tempered-glass screen protectors render ultrasonic fingerprint-identifier technology unusable by making it impossible for the phone to “read” the fingerprint. Some protectors even leave a portion of the screen unprotected, creating an Achilles heel on the smartphone. Black Ice Flex completely protects the entire phone and is laboratory-certified as fully compatible with ultrasonic sensors.

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra are a “state-of-the-art work of art” and should have Black Ice Flex screen protectors to match. Preorders begin today for the new Galaxy Note20 with a curved 6.7-inch display and the Note20 Ultra with a curved 6.9-inch display. Both phones are equipped with 5G capabilities.

A recent study found 50 million smartphone screens broke and screen repairs cost consumers $3.4 billion. A survey discovered most phones break by being dropped, falling out of a pocket, landing in water, getting knocked off a table or counter, plunging in a toilet or out of a bag—in that order of occurrence.

Gadget Guard offers its Black Ice+ insured version for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, which includes one-year of insurance. The screen protector is $59.99 for up to $150 reimbursement or $69.99 for up to $250 to replace a screen damaged while protected by the Black Ice+ screen protector.

Gadget Guard is also offering Black Ice Flex protection for the new Samsung Galaxy TabS7 and TabS7+ 5G tablets as well as most phones and tablets from Samsung, Apple, Google and other manufacturers at GadgetGuard.com and through participating retailers.

