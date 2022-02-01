German Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media Approves Incode Technologies as an Age Verification System (AVS)

San Francisco, CA, June 7, 2022: The Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media, “Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz” (KJM), has given a positive assessment of Incode Technologies as a solution for age verification.

Incode Technologies’ solution uniquely validates a user’s age. It is the industry’s first passive liveness technology that is certified by iBeta and its flexible orchestration engine empowers product and service providers to incorporate a portfolio of checks into customizable workflows. This simplifies and secures access for authorized individuals while protecting unauthorized minors.

“Age verification systems are becoming the new standard. This is positive for the protection of children and young people in the media,” said Dr Marc Jan Eumann, Chairman of KJM.

“At Incode, we are creating trust in the digital world by making it easier, faster, and more secure for people to verify and validate their identity globally. Gaming operators are now turning to age verification providers that have achieved KJM approval. We are excited that the KJM has provided a positive ruling on our application. With this assessment, Incode Technologies will be able to protect minors in Germany, specifically reducing underage gambling, while at the same time improving sign-up rates for eligible players,” said Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode.

“While meeting Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements, operators also want their customers to have a smooth, secure, and frictionless verification experience that’s simple and intuitive. Incode’s advanced identity verification platform does just that – while dramatically reducing fraud, ensuring user privacy, and simplifying onboarding.”

About KJM:

The Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media is an organisation within the State Media Authorities and an expert committee consisting of representatives of the Federal Government and the Lander. In Germany, the KJM is the central supervisory body for the protection of minors in private broadcasting and online.

Further information on the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (KJM) and its members can be found here: https://www.kjm-online.de/

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com

Source: RealWire