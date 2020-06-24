Geoverse Announces KOAMTAC Partnership to Demonstrate How Private Networks Enable Digital Transformation

BELLEVUE, Wash. & PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geoverse, a company known for making private LTE/5G easy for the enterprise, is teaming up with KOAMTAC to offer portable barcode scanner and mobile Point of Sale (mPoS) IoT solutions. This innovative technology is complemented and empowered by Geoverse’s high-performance private LTE/5G network and will reshape how industries like retail and logistics conduct business.





KOAMTAC offers scanners with advanced mobility, such as one comprised of an accompanying sled that turns any modern Android or iOS smartphone into a powerful 1D and 2D barcode reader, creating new levels of productivity for enterprises. These scanners can harness the power of these smartphones to access Geoverse’s CBRS-powered private LTE/5G network. This ubiquitous connectivity revolutionizes remote asset and inventory tracking across the digital landscape, allowing enterprises to do more with less. This is crucial as more organizations look to automate their workplaces towards Industry 4.0.

Geoverse specializes in private cellular networks that provide security, seamlessness, and reliability. Scanners can read the data and use their connected smartphones to take advantage of the private network attributes. Now, they can securely transmit information locally or nationally and provide near-instant updates.

In an era of same-day delivery for a rapidly growing list of items, places such as retail stores or warehouses are in desperate need of digital transformation to meet the market’s expectations safely and economically. Together, Geoverse’s network combines with KOAMTAC’s scanners can revolutionize enterprise-level productivity and speed to market.

“For industries such as retail and logistics, the Geoverse-KOAMTAC partnership provides multiple benefits rolled into one,” said Geoverse CEO Rod Nelson. “Enterprises get the benefits of a secure, interconnected cellular private network and this innovative mobile scanning technology to help streamline their operations. It’s a win-win.”

KOAMTAC CEO, Dr. Hanjin Lee, said, “KOAMTAC is dedicated to delivering the best possible experience, which is why we’ve teamed up with Geoverse. We can harness the power of their interconnected private network and combine it with our data capture technology. With both platforms, we can bring the future of the private LTE/5G ecosystems to customers who come to us for the best mPoS and barcode scanning service.”

Together, Geoverse and KOAMTAC are looking to the future of integrated communications that offer enterprises increased productivity along the path to Industry 4.0.

For more information on Geoverse’s private LTE/5G networks, visit www.geoverse.io

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a specialized mobile operator that builds, owns, and operates wireless assets for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. The company’s private LTE/5G infrastructure interconnects with major mobile operators resulting in a solution where one network delivers two benefits: a secure and robust network for private applications and 5-bar coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with over 30 years of experience building sustainable connectivity solutions.

About KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, produces a signature line of lightweight, ergonomic Bluetooth companion barcode scanners, sled barcode scanners, RFID readers, mPOS, and enterprise charging solutions. With its unique patented design, all KOAMTAC products provide consumers with a durable and enhanced data collection and power solution. KOAMTAC products are available for use with iOS®, Android®, Mac®, Tizen®, and Windows®-based devices. For additional information, visit http://www.koamtac.com, email the team at [email protected] or call tel:+16092564700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

