Geotab Welcomes New Marketplace Partner: Drivewyze

Drivewyze PreClear enables fleets to bypass weigh stations to help optimize fleet performance

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Drivewyze—Geotab Connect 2020 – Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced the availability of the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service on the Geotab Marketplace. Announced on-stage during Geotab Connect 2020, Drivewyze PreClear seamlessly integrates with Geotab’s award-winning telematics solution to help businesses improve fleet performance by providing bypass opportunities at weigh stations.

Weigh stations and roadside inspection sites provide a critical function by ensuring trucks are compliant with the size, weight and safety standards set by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) agencies in state and provincial jurisdictions throughout North America. Requiring all trucks to stop however, may increase freight costs through decreased driver and fleet productivity, while putting a potential burden on roadside CVE stations which may not have the resources to screen every vehicle. Drivewyze, one of North America’s largest weigh station bypass service providers, helps fleets and drivers save time and money by providing bypass at more than 800 sites in 47 states and provinces. Depending on their safety record, carriers may reach a bypass rate of more than 90 percent in some locations.

“Not needing to stop or slow down at weigh stations helps fleets save fuel and maximize on-duty drive time,” said Brian Heath, President of Drivewyze. “We are excited to join the Geotab Marketplace with a driver-centric, single sign-on integration that gives drivers full access to our service network. We are confident that this partnership will help make it easier for safety-focused commercial vehicle operators to access the largest electronic pre-screening and clearance services network in Canada and the United States without the need to install additional equipment in their trucks.”

As a leader in connected truck services, Drivewyze is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. In addition to time-saving bypasses, Drivewyze subscribers have access to Drivewyze Safety Notifications, which alerts Drivewyze enabled trucks with high-rollover, low-bridge and mountain safety alerts. The Drivewyze PreClear bypass service is available as a Geotab Drive Add-In through the Geotab Marketplace and runs on iOS and Android devices.

“As a company dedicated to optimizing fleet management, Geotab is committed to offering the most advanced solutions through the Geotab Marketplace and our ecosystem of world-class partners,” said Scott Sutarik, VP Commercial Vehicle Solutions at Geotab. “By partnering with industry leaders, such as Drivewyze, we are able to better equip our customers with tools that ultimately help lead to increased productivity, safety and performance.”

Drivewyze PreClear is available on the Geotab Marketplace: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/drivewyze.

About Drivewyze

Drivewyze Inc. is the leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, and the Drivewyze Analytics Weigh Station Loss Reporting service. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

