Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance and InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System

New portal will give customers enhanced options to securely pay bills electronically

MACON, Ga. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance has selected InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT), utilizing InvoiceCloud’s solution for online bill payment services, to launch an enhanced online billing and payment system for members of Georgia Farm Bureau. The new online payment portal launched on April 2.

With InvoiceCloud, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance continues to offer online payment and digital account management, but with far more options and a better user experience for its customers. The organization’s 250,000 members can now pay online via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Pay by Text in addition to credit card, check, or Pay by Phone. PayPal and Venmo options will soon be added. By simply entering their Farm Bureau member number, policy number, or account number, members can also make one-time payments without having to remember a password. InvoiceCloud’s intuitive and convenient portal also allows Farm Bureau employees to spend more time working face-to-face with members on critical issues and needs.

Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance was created in 1958 by Georgia Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agriculture-based membership organization whose mission is to advocate for Georgia’s farm families and for a strong agriculture industry. The organization has offices in all but one of Georgia’s 159 counties and has grown over the years to provide home, auto, and life insurance to Georgians across the state. Members are not just farmers: they are as diverse as the state itself. You don’t have to be a farmer to have Georgia Farm Bureau insurance, but you must be a member of Georgia Farm Bureau to gain access to Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance products. Annual membership is just $35 per year and goes towards efforts in your county to support farmers, environmental stewardship, and education.

“Our members rely on us as partners in everything that they do, so it’s essential that every interaction we have with them, be it in-person or via automated means, be as personable and pleasant as possible,” said Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance General Manager George Monk. “The convenience and sophisticated payment options that come with InvoiceCloud give our members the options, intuitive experience, and peace of mind they’ve come to expect as part of a larger organization designed to improve the lives of our members.”

With InvoiceCloud, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance members are able to enroll in paperless billing and can now also opt in to email, text, calendar, and phone reminders for when a bill is due. As an added benefit to its membership base, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance will continue absorbing convenience fees for online payments to ensure digital account management and online payment options remain free to all members.

To take advantage of these secure new payment options and other features such as one-time payments, scheduled payments, and paperless billing, customers can enroll in the InvoiceCloud customer portal here.

About Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance:



Georgia Farm Bureau opened the doors to the Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company in 1959 to offer much needed financial services to farmers and rural communities. It has grown tremendously over the years and now caters to all types of Georgians with a wide variety of products, with home, auto and life insurance being the most popular. With offices in 158 of Georgia’s 159 counties, Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance is truly a unique organization that represents the state of Georgia in a way that no other organization can. No one knows Georgia like we do and no one supports Georgia communities like we do. Everyone at Georgia Farm Bureau, from your agent to the underwriting team to the claims adjusters, lives and works in this state and is committed to seeing families in Georgia thrive. Learn more at GFBInsurance.com.

About InvoiceCloud:



InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit invoicecloud.com.

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 79,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

