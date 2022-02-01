Genius Sports Showcases Second Spectrum Technology in Visual Product Demonstration

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Company”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, yesterday hosted a visual demonstration to showcase Second Spectrum technology and products.

The demonstration was presented by various members of the management team, including Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Locke, Second Spectrum Co-Founder and President, Rajiv Maheswaran, Genius Sports President of North America and former CEO of ESPN and NFL Network, Steve Bornstein, and Mike Slade, who held roles at Microsoft, where he introduced Excel and other Microsoft Office products, worked as CEO of Starwave, launched ESPN.com, NBA.com, and NFL.com, and served as strategic advisor for Apple CEO, Steve Jobs.

A replay of the presentation is now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com.

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Media

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



[email protected]

Investors

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager



+1 (954)-554-7932



[email protected]