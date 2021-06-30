General American Investors Files Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The Form N-CSR contains the Company’s June 30, 2022 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov and the Company’s website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

 

6/30/22

6/30/21

 

 

 

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,007,632,841

$1,227,414,148

 

 

 

Net Assets Per Common Share

$42.03

$50.76

 

 

 

Net Investment Income

$2,586,971

$769,204

 

 

 

Per Share

$0.10

$0.03

 

 

 

Net Loss/Gain on Investments

($244,029,899)

$172,290,450

 

 

 

Per Share

($9.93)

$7.21

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

23,975,610

24,181,874

*

After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid in December 2021 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.

The largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022, included: Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Apple.

