GE HealthCare to Showcase Latest AI Innovations at HIMSS 2023

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in health technology, will showcase its growing portfolio of digital platforms and solutions at the Health Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS) Global Health Conference and Exhibition in Chicago from April 17-21, 2023.

“We are transforming healthcare by delivering advanced technology to improve patients care options, experience, and outcomes,” said Dr. Taha Kass-Hout, Chief Technology Officer, MD, MS, GE HealthCare. “This will allow clinicians to provide their patients with a more personalized and precisely targeted experience, ultimately improving outcomes.”

GE HealthCare will be exhibiting the following innovations at HIMSS 2023:

Viewpoint 6*: GE HealthCare celebrates 20 years1 of ViewPoint with the latest release of its flexible and scalable ultrasound IT solution that helps clinicians get comprehensive information about patient and exam data, exam results and images. ViewPoint 6 includes enhancements to cyber security, user authentication and audit trial capabilities, an all-new Point of Care module, new tools including WebConnect and DataStudio, and care area upgrades including new measurements to support ASE/EACVI and British Society of Echocardiography, new tables, and graphs for obstetrics, and TI-RADS mapping and terminology for reporting. The Point of Care module, which enables encounter-based workflow documentation of ultrasound exams in the emergency department, completes the ViewPoint suite of ultrasound care area reporting models with clinical breadth and depth2.



ReadySee Asset Management & Network Supervision Solution – GE HealthCare introduces a new asset management & network supervision solution, ReadySee. ReadySee is designed to transform data into actionable insights about devices and infrastructure; eliminate manual efforts to locate such devices; and self-manage cybersecurity protocols to help identify vulnerabilities, provide risk scoring and help protect sensitive patient health information (PHI). In addition, ReadySee profiles behaviors and risks for networked & non-networked devices so they can be found and investigated without disrupting the patient care experience. ReadySee helps biomedical and IT healthcare professionals ensure their devices are ready to go, so their clinical teams can be ready to care for their patients.



Portrait Mobile*: Wireless and Wearable Technology – The Portrait Mobile monitoring solution addresses the needs of wireless and wearable monitoring with a state-of-the-art platform that leverages innovative technologies that are easily deployed on a hospital’s IT infrastructure. By utilizing the medical body area network (MBAN) architecture and the proprietary Byndr protocol, designed so the wireless signal is as reliable as a wired connection, Portrait Mobile patients have the autonomy to recover without the burden of being wired to a traditional monitoring device. Robust cybersecurity protections include end-to-end encryption on a platform secured with signed software. And by adopting IHE/HL7® standards, Portrait Mobile can easily integrate with EMR systems to enable ADT workflows for admit and discharge, publish clinical documentation to patient records or connect with other third-party platforms such as a distributed alert system. The result is a real-time personalized view of the ambulating patient, without uninterrupted data flow, which helps clinicians detect deterioration as it is happening so they may intervene early. *Portrait Mobile is 510(k) pending at the FDA. Not available for sale in all markets or the United States.





MUSE Ecosystem Data Integration – Patient-acquired electrocardiograms can now be integrated into GE HealthCare’s MUSE Cardiac Management System. ECGs taken by patients on a 510(k)-cleared AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L ECG device outside of the hospital setting bring near real-time, native data directly into a physician’s existing workflow. Clinicians can synchronize clinical data and personal health monitoring with a 510(k)-cleared KardiaMobile 6L ECG device via MUSE NX and can easily compare prior ECG reports and generate in a single summary report. They also have the ability to associate multiple ECGs to a single order, and to review, edit and confirm automatically populated interpretation statements using a Statement Library. Integrating this meaningful data offers clinicians access to trusted patient data, with the goal of increasing their diagnostic confidence and improving the ability to manage patients proactively across the care continuum – with the goal of reducing hospitalizations linked to cardiac conditions3, and including but not limited to atrial fibrillation4.

Command Center Software Platform helps hospitals transform clinical operations with real-time optimization apps (called “Tiles”) integrated into daily practices across hospitals and healthcare organizations. The Command Center solution helps streamline patient flow, improve quality and compliance, eliminate bottlenecks and delays, and balance workloads and resources. Designed to make life easier for caregivers, staff use the technology to automate routine tasks, collaborate in rounds and huddles, anticipate and mitigate risks, coordinate communication between teams, prioritize, and reach their performance goals.

Key GE HealthCare presentations and activities include:

New Methods to Seamlessly Integrate Disparate Radiology Systems and Workforces (Tuesday, April 18 at 7:15 AM – 8:30 AM CT, West Building, Level 4 | W470 A) Dr. Elizabeth Bergey, M.D., President and CEO, Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates, will present solutions and strategies to seamlessly integrate otherwise disparate radiology workforces and IT systems.



(Tuesday, April 18 at 7:15 AM – 8:30 AM CT, West Building, Level 4 | W470 A)

HIMSS Nursing Informatics Community Breakfast (Wednesday, April 19 at 7:15 AM – 8:15 AM CT, McCormick Place | West Building, Level 1 | Jackson Park D – CC10D) GE HealthCare Command Centers will host a networking event to enable discussions about the latest trends and innovations in nursing informatics.



(Wednesday, April 19 at 7:15 AM – 8:15 AM CT, McCormick Place | West Building, Level 1 | Jackson Park D – CC10D)

The Equality Lounge at HIMSS23 (Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 am – 6:00 pm, GE HealthCare booth 1712) A full day of programming dedicated to celebrating inclusivity in Health IT featuring The Female Quotient, HIT Like A Girl podcast and 2023 HIMSS Changemakers.



(Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 am – 6:00 pm, GE HealthCare booth 1712) Women Walk The Floor Tour (Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 – 11:15 am) A woman alone has power; collectively we have impact. Join us to show the power of the pack with an all-female led delegation mini tour starting and ending at the GE HealthCare booth (1712).



(Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 – 11:15 am) Using Data and AI to Optimize Health System Efficiencies, Improve Accuracy, and Solve Workflow Challenges (Thursday, April 20 at 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM CT, West Building, Level 4 | W471 A) Karley Yoder, GM and Chief Digital Officer at GE HealthCare, will lead a panel discussion on AI and its impact in the field of Ultrasound.

(Thursday, April 20 at 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM CT, West Building, Level 4 | W471 A)

To learn more about GE HealthCare products at HIMSS, visit booth 1712 or the GE HealthCare HIMSS 2023 site.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

1https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/view/ge-completes-acquisitions

2 JB23374XX.pptx

3 Koole MAC, Kauw D, Winter MM, Dohmen DAJ, Tulevski, II, de Haan R, et al. Neth Heart J. 2019;27(1):30-7

4 Goldenthal IL, Sciacca RR, Riga T, Bakken S, Baumeister M, Biviano AB, et al. J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 2019

Contacts

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Linh Dinh



M 408.275.5682



[email protected]