Gatsby, The New Gen Z-Targeted Options Trading App, Receives Additional Funding Led by SWS Venture Capital

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatsby, a new retail options trading app that caters to a burgeoning segment of younger traders, today announced a new round of funding led by SWS Venture Capital. Concurrently, SWS Founder and Lead Partner, Steve Streit, will join Gatsby’s Board of Directors.

Gatsby’s Co-CEO, Jeff Myers, said, “Gatsby’s mission is to simplify, modernize and democratize options trading, with a focus on young, digital natives who can now learn about and participate in responsible options trading as a component of their overall long-term investment plans. The incremental capital from this financing event, combined with now having Steve’s experience as a fintech industry entrepreneur and operator on our board, is expected to help position Gatsby well to continue to achieve its mission.”

Other Gatsby investors include Barclays, Rosecliff Ventures, and Techstars. The company launched on Android and iOS in December with a goal of making options approachable to a new generation of investors. Traders can share their trade activity with the community to inspire their friends with new trade ideas and can earn rewards on each trade through the new Gatsby Rewards program.

About Gatsby

Gatsby is a reimagined options trading platform that greatly simplifies investing through an innovative and easy to use app combined with a social component that’s specially designed for a new generation of investors. Users can download Gatsby and open an account in minutes with no commissions, no contract fees and no account minimums. Gatsby cuts through the jargon and makes options trading beautifully fun and social for new and experienced traders alike. The mobile application is available on iOS and Android.

About SWS Venture Capital

SWSVC is a venture capital firm founded by American entrepreneur and Green Dot Corporation Founder, Steve Streit. The firm is focused on both active and passive investments in early stage companies within the consumer products and technology sectors. When serving in the role of an active investor, SWSVC partners with passionate entrepreneurs to provide the strategic, operational, and financial support needed to help incubate their business into a growing, profitable enterprise. When serving in the role of a passive investor, SWSVC co-invests with leading venture capital firms on deals where its domain expertise can add incremental financial or strategic value.

Contacts

Gatsby: Davis Gaynes, (203) 842-8729 [email protected]

SWS Venture Capital: Greg Jones, (626) 344-7516 [email protected]