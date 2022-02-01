Garmin named 2022 Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association

For the eighth straight year, Garmin brings home top NMEA honors and adds five Product of Excellence awards to its winning streak

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce that it was named Manufacturer of the Year in the large manufacturer category for the eighth consecutive year by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) at its annual conference and awards banquet held Oct. 6 in Anaheim, Calif. The coveted title of Manufacturer of the Year is given to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was also awarded five Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), autopilot, multimedia entertainment, mobile application—utility, and automatic identification system (AIS) categories. These awards are voted on by NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and fellow marine electronics manufacturers.

“We’re proud to be a part of the NMEA and honored to be held in such high regard by our industry peers and customers as the Manufacturer of the Year,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “These awards represent our unwavering commitment to design, manufacture, sell and support the best marine electronics in the industry, and they validate the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

This year’s NMEA Product of Excellence honors for Garmin and its brands include:

MFD – GPSMAP® 8616xsv

This 16-inch chartplotter boasts a full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display with multi-touch control and comes preloaded with maps and charts along with support for optional Garmin Navionics+™ cartography with access to daily updates, Auto Guidance+™ technology1 and more. The GPSMAP 8616xsv offers anglers exceptional sonar detail with built-in support for a wide range of CHIRP traditional and scanning sonars, Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar, and the entire Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar line, including LiveScope™ live scanning sonar. This is Garmin’s eighth consecutive honor in this category.

Autopilot – Reactor™ 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with SmartPump v2

The Reactor was Garmin’s first recreational autopilot system to utilize AHRS technology and boasts usability, installation flexibility, and many other features that prove to be valuable for any vessel. With a new edge-to-edge glass touchscreen display, the included GHC 50 autopilot instrument not only looks good, it makes navigation simple and hassle free. For 10 years running, Garmin has been awarded the top spot in the autopilot category.

Multimedia Entertainment – Fusion® Apollo™ RA770

This marine entertainment system was the world’s first touchscreen marine stereo with Apple AirPlay®, built-in Wi-Fi and network audio sharing capabilities. This extends Garmin’s winning streak in this category to seven years.

Marine Application, Utility – ActiveCaptain®

A free mobile app for mariners, ActiveCaptain is an all-in-one companion app to onboard Garmin electronics that delivers a seamless content management system with access to cartography, automatic delivery of the latest software available, off-vessel planning capabilities, connected services and so much more. This is Garmin’s eighth consecutive win in this category.

AIS – Vesper Cortex M1

The world’s first VHF radio with wireless touchscreen handsets and built-in Class B smartAIS transponder and remote vessel monitoring, Cortex alerts boaters of collision risks, providing key information about the situation to make communications easier and more effective.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine/@garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1Auto Guidance is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operation.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Fusion and ActiveCaptain are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+, AutoGuidance+, Panoptix, LiveScope, Reactor and Apollo are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Carly Hysell



913-397-8200



[email protected]