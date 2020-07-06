Garmin® GI 275 electronic flight instrument CDI/MFD ready for helicopter installations

Part 27 Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for AI/HSI functions expected Q4 2020

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that the GI 275 electronic flight instrument is ready for installation in select Part 27 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-registered helicopters via Field Approval. The GI 275 has completed stringent helicopter vibration and temperature testing, demonstrating it can withstand the harsh operating environments encountered by helicopters. Initial variants approved for installation include the course deviation indicator (CDI), radar altimeter display and the multi-function display (MFD) versions of the GI 275. Follow-on approval of the GI 275 as a replacement for the attitude indicator and horizontal situation indicator (HSI) via STC is expected in Q4 2020.





“With these approvals, we’re thrilled to expand the availability of the GI 275 to now include the helicopter market,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The GI 275 is the perfect solution for helicopter owners and operators, as it allows them to take a scalable, cost-conscious approach to their avionics upgrade. Even further, the GI 275 adds a tremendous amount of reliability and capability to any cockpit, making it the perfect upgrade for every panel.”

Lightweight and compact, the GI 275 is intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing instrument panel. Its bright, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offers superior readability in the cockpit. In addition to interfacing with the flight instrument via the touchscreen, a dual concentric knob allows pilots to access a variety of key functions. Suitable as a direct replacement to many aging flight instruments, the GI 275 offers operators a simple and straightforward upgrade path to achieve modern flight instrument features and functions.

When installed as a CDI, the GI 275 is designed to accept a variety of GPS and navigation inputs, allowing up to two GPS sources and two VHF navigation sources. The GI 275 features an Omni Bearing Resolver that allows the flight instrument to interface to a variety of legacy navigators on the market. Vertical and lateral GPS, VOR/LOC and glide slope deviation can be viewed on the GI 275. MFD-like features such as a moving map, MFD flight data, weather, traffic, SafeTaxi® airport diagrams and the display of radar altimeter information add even more capability to the cockpit. The GI 275 can be paired with the GRA® 55/5500 and other third-party products to display radar altimeter data. Visual and aural annunciations are also available.

Built-in Wi-Fi® enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases to the GI 275. Pilots also have the option to transfer databases to the GI 275 using a USB flash drive and the GSB 15 USB charger. Databases can also be synced among multiple GI 275 flight instruments in a single cockpit. Additional wireless functions include the sharing of GPS position and back-up attitude information with the Garmin Pilot™ mobile application.

The GI 275 is available immediately for installation via Field Approval in select Part 27 FAA-registered helicopters as a CDI or MFD. Additional features and functions are expected to be approved via STC in Q4 2020. The GI 275 also comes with a two-year warranty and is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and SafeTaxi are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Aviation

Contacts

Jessica Koss



913-397-8200



[email protected]