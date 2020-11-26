Gaming Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Astro, Turtle Beach, HyperX & More Deals Revealed by Save Bubble
Black Friday 2020 experts have rounded-up the top PC, PS4 & Xbox gaming headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including discounts on Turtle Beach, HyperX, Astro & more gaming headsets
Here's our round-up of the top PC, Xbox & PS4 gaming headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including savings on Astro, HyperX, Turtle Beach and more.
Best Gaming Headset Deals:
- Save up to 31% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart – check live prices on wired and wireless gaming headsets from Astro, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands
- Save up to 61% on highly rated gaming headsets at Amazon – check price reductions on wired & wireless gaming headsets from Logitech, Razer Kraken, HyperX & more
- Save on ASTRO gaming headsets compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, & Xbox at ASTROGaming.com – view live prices on ASTRO’s A20, A40 TR, A50 gaming headset models, and more
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart – save on over-ear headsets with noise-canceling microphones, stereo surround sound and memory foam ear pads
- Save up to 63% on best-selling Xbox gaming headsets at Amazon – check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach, BENGOO, RUNMUS and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One
- Save up to $72 on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart – including deals on the official Sony PlayStation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets
- Save up to $80 on Astro gaming headsets at Walmart – check price drops on Astro A10, A40 & A50 gaming headsets with PC, PS4 & Xbox One support
- Save on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart – featuring Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon & Elite premium wireless headsets with DTS:X & surround sound
- Save up to 25% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Amazon – check live prices on highly rated Turtle Beach headsets for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- Save up to $16 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart – check deals on the popular HyperX Cloud series with detachable noise-canceling microphones and built-in audio controls
- Save up to $50 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon – check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more
- Save up to 50% on top-rated gaming headsets at Verizon.com – click the link for the latest deals on gaming headsets & more from brands like Razer, JBL, Skullcandy & more
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale for thousands more active deals.
