Gaming Dapp Splinterlands Emerges as a Leader Among Other Blockchain Games

Media, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2022) – Splinterlands (SPS) is a digital trading card game where every card is a collectible NFT, and is one project that has not let the market conditions negatively affect it.

Splinterlands, a game that allows users to collect, trade and battle, has been seeing anywhere from 250 to 450 thousand daily active users, 10 to 12 million battles daily and three to five million transactions per day. Alongside these statistics, the gaming platform continues to release new updates, grow and interact with its community and other defining factors that prove the project is moving toward the number one spot of the blockchain gaming vertical. These deliberate, built-in strengths are allowing Splinterlands to successfully navigate the storms of the cryptocurrency space.

Splinterlands has also developed many guilds and scholarship systems through their Discord channel that is available for players of all levels and economic contributions. This has benefited the entire game’s economic ecosystem. Other characteristics include a constant draw for players, a captivating storyline, graphics, soundtrack and many opportunities for players to earn as they develop strategic prowess. Splinterlands has also been very careful when it comes to card releases and preventing in-game flooding, making sure that cards from previously sold-out collections don’t lose their value.

“We believe in decentralized gaming. It’s the future,” says Splinterlands CEO Jesse “Aggroed” Reich. “Splinterlands is playing a critical role in bringing this future about, showing in realtime how the challenges of the field can be overcome and how an incredible game can be enhanced and constantly improved by the possibilities of Web 3.0.”

Splinterlands was founded in 2018 by Jesse Reich and Matt Rosen. Splinterlands, the company’s fantasy-themed collectible card game, has 2.4M+ registered users, nearly 1M unique active wallets, and sustains 3-5M blockchain transactions a day. In March, it passed a historic two billion total battle milestone, and there are more than 400,000 daily active users and 12M daily battles. With users in 149 countries communicating in more than 10 languages, Splinterlands is developed and grown with player input in mind and prioritizes their community’s ongoing involvement. For more information, visit the website.

