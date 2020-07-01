GALE Brings On SATURDAY MORNING Co-Founder and 20-Year Creative Veteran Geoff Edwards

Edwards Will Grow Brand Work as Agency’s First Creative Leader on the West Coast

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ECD—GALE, a business agency, added 20-year advertising and entertainment industry veteran Geoff Edwards to its leadership team as Executive Creative Director (ECD). GALE, which has experienced significant year-over-year growth driving data-driven business strategies for brands such as T-Mobile, BMW, Chipotle and Santander since its inception six years ago, appointed Edwards to oversee brand creative and execution. Edwards and the executive team at GALE have been working together on various projects for the last six months, each recognizing their shared progressive vision for building brands in the next era of marketing.

“We pride ourselves on attracting talent who come to the table with a uniquely formed expertise and point of view. We’re doing the work to make the right investments in our team, and Geoff is precisely that caliber of talent,” said GALE CEO Brad Simms. “His experience in launching some of the world’s most favored products and brand campaigns, coupled with his passion for using creativity to promote peace and change around racial inequality through his non-profit, SATURDAY MORNING, bring a special element to GALE that will push us to serve our clients for the better, and propel us even further as a business strategy leader.”

Geoff joins GALE from TBWA Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, where he led the Services Department and launched the highly anticipated Apple TV+ subscription service. He also led the global product launch of the AirPods Pro leading to 60 million sold in 2019. Prior to this, he was vice president, executive creative director at R/GA Los Angeles, where he helped build brands such as Disney, Nike, PepsiCo, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As Head of Creative at CAA Marketing, Geoff created award-winning branded content for Jimmy Johns and Anheuser-Busch. Geoff’s impressive creative pedigree is only matched by his ability to lead and inspire his teams to success. And at GALE he’ll have the opportunity and support to put those talents to use.

“GALE is truly unique and my chemistry with Winston, Brad, and other leaders sealed the deal. I’m impressed by their ability to blend business knowledge with creative insight, all while being rooted in the foundation of data intelligence,” said GALE ECD Geoff Edwards. “I’ve never worked at a company with a PhD on staff and GALE has 12! With this full arsenal of support behind me, I’ll be able to build my team and our clients’ businesses in ways that I never could before – modernly.”

GALE is part of MDC Partners and a member of its data and media network. GALE is a business agency, bridging consulting and creativity, with data at the core. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, addressable brand communications, performance marketing, and experience design, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Austin, and Bengaluru. For information on GALE and its customer data platform Alchemy™ visit: https://gale.agency/

