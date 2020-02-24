Galaxy Z Flip – Samsung’s new Foldable Smartphone – Sold Out in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ – Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that across Canada, consumer excitement and response to the new Galaxy Z Flip has exceeded expectations with the device selling out on its first day of sales.



With its unique Flip form factor, advanced camera capabilities and Flex mode, the Galaxy Z Flip lets Canadians capture and share photos and videos from a whole new angle – literally. Its 6.7-inch stunning display enables a full cinematic viewing experience for gaming and movies, and offers a split screen view to do both things at once.

“This phone changes everything. We’re thrilled by the response from Canadians to the Galaxy Z Flip. Compact, beautiful and powerful, the Galaxy Z Flip gives consumers a new perspective on everything a phone can do,” says Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada.

Orders for the Galaxy Z Flip purchased on samsung.com/ca continue to be processed for the next product allotment scheduled to arrive on Friday, February 28th. For more information about Galaxy Z Flip, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Admired Brands” in Leger’s Corporate Reputation Study.” “Best Global Brands” list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/24/c3850.html