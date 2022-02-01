Gain Deep Observability Across the Hybrid Cloud with Gigamon at Cisco Live 2022

Gigamon to share key insights on how to achieve the full agility of a resilient digital infrastructure without risk at booth #2963

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced its participation at Cisco Live from June 12-16 in Las Vegas, NV. The company will showcase the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline, which harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of cloud, security, and observability tools.

Modern enterprises are quickly shifting toward multi-cloud deployments to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. In fact, 92 percent of enterprises today have a multi-cloud strategy. Unfortunately, they must contend with an ever-more dangerous threat landscape, increasing application performance expectations and escalating cost and complexity that can limit their ability to advance. Furthermore, nearly 60 percent of IT leaders report being risk-averse due to a dramatic increase in cloud-based data breaches.

Through Gigamon-led partner presentations and demonstrations, event attendees will learn how to leverage deep observability techniques to improve their hybrid-cloud security posture. With the aim to supercharge existing enterprise security and observability tools, Gigamon Hawk enables enterprise IT organizations to:

Assure security and compliance governance

Speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks

Lower the operational overhead associated with managing hybrid-cloud infrastructure

Bassam Khan, Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing at Gigamon, will lead a live partner presentation providing attendees with three deep observability techniques to improve hybrid-cloud security postures, without spending more. Khan’s session is scheduled on Monday, June 13 at the World of Solutions in Content Corner 2 at 3:35 p.m. PST. Learn more about his discussion here.

“As organizations increasingly strive for business agility through technology, while facing a constantly changing security landscape, a new approach is needed for visibility across their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Khan. “Gigamon Hawk is a deep observability pipeline that accesses all data in motion, greatly amplifying the value from existing security and observability tools investments, leading to a stronger security posture and faster troubleshooting. We look forward to demonstrating Gigamon Hawk for the first time at Cisco Live and helping others on their cloud journey.”

Register to learn more about how deep observability can help your organization realize the full transformational promise of the cloud, and visit booth #2963 for five days packed with a special guest, epic prizes (Oculus and Apple Watches), engaging panels and fun activities.

To schedule a meeting with a member of the team to discuss the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline in greater detail, email [email protected].

Finally, follow Gigamon on Twitter @Gigamon, and use #CiscoLive2022 when tweeting to stay up to date on the latest news and activities at @CiscoLive.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination enables IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

About Cisco Live

The Cisco Live community is coming back together for an unparalleled experience that will deliver the latest technical education, insights, and inspiration to support your success. It is the premier destination for Cisco customers and partners to gain knowledge and to build community. Join this opportunity to meet with the best and the brightest minds in IT. Cisco Live will ignite creativity, deliver practical know-how, and accelerate the connections that fuel your digital future.

Contacts

Gigamon Media:

[email protected]