FYR Medical Receives Series A Funding to Complete Development of the Industry’s First Light Field Extended Reality Loupes—a Revolutionary Product Advancement for the Operating Room

FYR Medical is building the world’s first light field extended reality loupes for medical applications.

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FYR Medical, FYR Medical, Inc today announced it has raised a $2.6 million Series A funding round. The round is led by NuVasive, Inc., the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, and joined by other firms and individual investors. The funding will be used to develop the world’s first extended reality (XR) digital loupes that deploy light field technology designed to reduce the eye strain and fatigue typical of most augmented reality and virtual reality headsets on the market today. The device is extremely lightweight with a minimalized form factor designed to replicate the size and shape of surgical loupes. Importantly, the virtual content within the XR digital loupes will be easily viewable in the bright lighting conditions typically associated with operating rooms.

FYR Medical’s XR digital loupes will first target spinal surgery, focusing on utilization with existing enabling technology platforms. The XR digital loupes will allow the surgeon to see navigation images and patient vitals placed virtually above the surgical site. This helps improve the surgeon’s workflow and is designed to reduce eye strain and fatigue. Further applications can include a wide range of operating rooms, training sites, and areas of telemedicine.

The XR digital loupes will be the first to use light fields to provide medical professionals with lifelike augmented imagery and digital information seamlessly blended with their real-world vision. It will be able to deliver true depth perception and integrate easily with existing CT scans, MRI scans, X-ray scans, simulations, and navigation systems. “We’re excited to have the support of a surgeon-focused, industry leader like NuVasive on our journey. Our XR digital loupes will fundamentally change the way virtual images are displayed and viewed in medicine,” said Chris Silva, chief executive officer of FYR Medical.

The commercial launch of our XR digital loupes is planned for the second half of 2023.

About FYR Medical

FYR Medical is a medical device company working to commercialize light field electro-optical technology originally invented by Lockheed Martin. This “emulated transparency” light field technology solves the major pain points of existing head-mounted displays, reducing eye strain and viewable in any lighting condition, all in a lightweight, slim form factor. FYR Medical is building the future of medical display devices, delivering a platform to fundamentally change how people interact with visual information. For more information, please visit www.fyrmed.com.

Contacts

Christopher Silva



(781)405-8469



[email protected]