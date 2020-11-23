FXAIR Opens Midtown New York Headquarters to Drive Growth in the Nation’s Largest Private Aviation Market

Move Comes Amid Rapid Growth for the Premium Charter Provider

Midtown Headquarters Locates FXAIR Among Its Largest Client Base

Enhanced Aviator+ Program Created to Celebrate Opening

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FXAIR, a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies and private travel’s only premium charter provider, today announced that it has opened its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan to meet the needs of current and prospective clients in the heart of the nation’s largest private aviation market. The office, at 605 Third Avenue in New York City (between East 39th and East 40th Streets), not only serves as FXAIR’s headquarters but also as its central national sales and marketing center.

“We are proud to be based in Midtown Manhattan, among the nation’s largest concentration of private aviation travelers,” said FXAIR President Gregg Slow. “We think it is critical to establish a physical, client-facing brand, and we also believe in the power of New York and other cities to serve as magnets for our clients. Our location here puts us right at the center of private aviation users, and near many of our current and prospective clients.”

605 Third Avenue is a modern, Class A office building conveniently located near Grand Central Terminal, the United Nations and Manhattan’s Midtown and Midtown South business districts. The FXAIR offices, which can accommodate 30 staffers, feature lounge areas for meeting with clients and a large video board for staff to track flights and bookings. FXAIR also has access to a shared seventh-floor “convene” space for larger group meetings or gatherings. With strict Covid-19 precautions in place in New York, the offices have been designed to be fully compliant with all best practices and protocols to prevent transmission of the coronavirus, including enhanced partitions and spacing.

“We remain hopeful a post-pandemic future is growing closer and are well-positioned to remedy virtual interaction fatigue via our new headquarters, which was designed with team collaboration in mind, and the ability to fly clients to see business acquaintances, friends and loved ones in person,” said Slow.

Should clients participating in the innovative FXAIR Aviator program find themselves in need of a conference room to host a meeting, or a temporary worksite while in the city between appointments, they are welcome to arrange accommodations at FXAIR headquarters through their dedicated FXAIR client services advisor. FXAIR’s Aviator program offers preferred access to second-generation fractional aircraft even on peak travel days, providing an exclusive flying experience unmatched by other charter providers.

FXAIR Marks Headquarters Opening with NYC Restaurant Relief Donation and Limited-Time Aviator+ Program

To give back to its new community in and around 605 Third Avenue, FXAIR is making a $20,000 donation to the Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR) New York City Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. ROAR grants are awarded to restaurant workers in New York City facing unprecedented economic hardship as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The grant program is managed by Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization.

“We’re here for the long haul, and we want to ensure Midtown returns to its vibrant self once this pandemic is under control,” said Slow. “Supporting the restaurant workers of the city was an easy decision to make. We want to do whatever we can to help out, because this community would not be the same without them.”

FXAIR is also marking the opening of its new office by offering Aviator+, an enhanced version of its Aviator program. With Aviator+, members can add unlimited funds to their Aviator accounts between now and December 31, 2020, and receive a 7.5 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET) exemption on any flights booked with those funds at any time in the future. All existing benefits of the Aviator program, including complimentary catering and domestic Wi-Fi; shortened call-out and cancellation times; streamlined bookings and payments; and access to dedicated 24/7 FXAIR travel advisors are included for Aviator+ members.

FXAIR Sees Strong Early Growth

As FXAIR opens its new headquarters, it celebrates robust early growth since its launch this summer. It has arranged premium on-demand charter flights for more than 3,000 passengers to 375 destinations and is on pace to exceed its sales targets by the end of the year. Sales of its Aviator program have surpassed 100.

As commercial carriers have cut back service to smaller markets, business travelers are finding FXAIR’s on-demand access to private jets the best, and sometimes the only, way to access such destinations. Also driving FXAIR’s growth is increased business use from people who traditionally have flown privately only for personal travel, as well as new entrants who are turning into repeat flyers after experiencing FXAIR’s personal approach to finding the right aircraft for their individual needs.

“A personalized and client-facing approach is essential to how we do business and is one of the fundamental reasons people travel with FXAIR to begin with,” added Slow. “We may have had to launch our company virtually given the pandemic, but our commitment to a physical presence in Manhattan for our team members and clients speaks to our foundational belief in the power of in-person connectivity whenever and wherever it can be done safely. That, after all, is one of the primary reasons people fly to destinations across the country and around the world.”

FXAIR’s network of premium aircraft includes the Bombardier Challenger 300 and the Global Express. These second-generation fractional aircraft are available for charter only through FXAIR. The FXAIR network also includes individually curated aircraft ranging in size from light cabin to ultra-long-range. Operators within the FXAIR network are vetted to meet the charter industry’s highest safety and quality standards.

Clients can charter their next flight with FXAIR by downloading the FXAIR app for iPhone® or Google Android™, going online to FXAIR.com or calling 866-726-1222. The FXAIR mobile app is available on the App Store® and Google Play Store.1 To activate an Aviator account, visit FXAIR.com/Aviator-Program.

About FXAIR

Founded in 2020, FXAIR is the only charter provider offering on-demand charter access to premium light cabin, mid cabin, super mid cabin, large cabin and ultra long range aircraft including the Challenger 300 and Global Express. In the light cabin category, its aircraft network includes the premium Nextant 400XTi. Launched in September 2020, FXAIR’s Aviator Program offers clients preferred access to these aircraft, even on peak travel days, along with a host of other benefits. The FXAIR network of aircraft comes from providers who meet the most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry, standards that often exceed the FAA’s regulations. FXAIR is headquartered in New York, New York, and is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on aircraft and programs, visit www.fxair.com and follow @FlyFXAIR on Twitter and Instagram.

