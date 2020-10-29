Fuze Enhances Remote Experience with Platform Updates Purpose-Built for the Distributed Workforce

New communications features for remote users, enhanced IT management tools, and expanded capabilities provide greater scale and flexibility across the modern enterprise

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced a series of enterprise-grade enhancements to the Fuze platform. With new features for improved scalability and mobility, upgrades to the Fuze Contact Center and IT management tools, the Fuze platform enhances user experiences across the distributed workforce. The comprehensive set of updates enables modern enterprises to scale, adapt and drive productivity in their organizations as the global workforce becomes increasingly distributed.

As organizations accelerate their plans for digital transformation and prioritize workforce productivity and cross-functional engagement, Fuze is building in the flexibility to quickly optimize tailored user experiences that blur the lines across communications modalities and between adjacent solution categories.

“Over the last several months, empowering remote workers to communicate efficiently and seamlessly has become the cornerstone of flexible work,” said Jed Brown, senior vice president of product and design at Fuze. “In order to drive productivity internally and compete for talent in the broader digital economy, enterprises must empower their workforce to communicate effortlessly across devices and from any location, at any time. At Fuze, we are committed to constantly evolving and enhancing our platform to meet enterprises where they are so that distributed teams feel empowered and connected.”

The Fuze platform update sets the stage for continued improvements designed specifically to enable a growing enterprise, both through the support for distributed global implementations, as well as expanded support for Fuze as the workplace hub. Features like elastic voice and an expanded registrar will improve uptime and enable enterprises to scale their communications and collaboration capabilities to meet user demand. In addition, Fuze will be migrating the underlying client architecture, enabling faster time-to-feature realization and better resource utilization across desktop, web, and mobile. With this update, Fuze accelerates the release cycle and continues to streamline the way users communicate and collaborate.

Updates to the Fuze platform include the following key enhancements:

Expanded Extensibility: Fuze continues to rapidly expand the Developer Portal and Fuze Marketplace. Additions to the developer portal include a new Call Data Endpoint API for call history compliance, a Call Creation API for click-to-call and call control from third-party applications, and a revamped Presence Webhook for use with third-party partners, such as the new integration announced with NICE inContact. In addition, Fuze has continued to expand the Developer Marketplace with new integrations for Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, and Zapier.

Greater User Accessibility: To support the remote work experience, Fuze video meetings will feature immersive screen share, enhanced echo cancellation, as well as support for an increase in the number of video-enabled attendees. Meetings will also now fully support meeting access via Firefox, adding to a list of native browser support that includes Chrome, Edge, and Internet Explorer 11. For organizations that utilize pickup groups for inbound calling, Fuze has added visual pickup groups to help delegates handle inbound calls on behalf of the people they cover for, or a group to answer calls that would traditionally ring a set of phones. This enables remote teams to know when calls have been picked up without relying on in-person or audible ringing cues you normally observe at the office.

Updated Contact Center Solutions: Further building upon Fuze’s integrated contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution, Fuze Contact Center now includes expanded agent and queue alerts and enhanced listen, whisper, join, improving a supervisors ability to quickly identify and react when queue or agent activity requires involvement. Fuze is also making enhancements for remote supervision through the Fuze Contact Center with new mobile supervisor capabilities for tablet devices. To assist agents with their transition to remote work, Fuze now provides additional personalized agent daily stats and lets agents service their queue calls entirely from their mobile devices.

Empowered IT: Fuze has enhanced the power of IT to manage and support the distributed end user. Expanded regional administration, combined with improved location creation and management, including the ability to quickly add and port DIDs, streamlines the process of bringing new locations online. In addition, Fuze now offers iOS and Android apps for Microsoft Intunes that IT can use to centralize mobile deployments, ensuring timely upgrades and advanced data protection. Finally, a new Star Rating dashboard provides a unique perspective on quality assurance by focusing on the subjective experience of an end user, not just objective measurements like MOS. By incorporating end-user scoring for calls and meetings, as well as telemetry collected at the client level, administrators are able to create a holistic picture of the end-user experience.

Enhanced Emergency Services: IT managers are able to update emergency services locations quickly and easily, with upfront address validation that ensures accuracy and reinforces employee safety. Emergency services are also enhanced for mobile and tablet devices, including geolocation tagging when a user places an emergency call from Fuze, ensuring better emergency preparedness.

For more information on these new features and the Fuze platform, click here.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

Contacts

Media contact

Inkhouse for Fuze



Jill Creelman



[email protected]