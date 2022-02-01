FuboTV to Launch Pick’em Games, a First-of-its-Kind Gaming Experience Integrating Live TV Streaming and Fubo Sportsbook

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) will unveil pick’em games this weekend – becoming the first company to launch the popular free-to-play sports contests directly integrated into the live TV streaming experience.

In another first, pick’em players in select markets will have seamless access to Fubo Sportsbook by scanning a QR code to place real-money wagers aligned with their picks. This marks the latest incorporation of FuboTV and its owned-and-operated real-money wagering platform.

Pick’em players will be able to predict the outcome of select live sporting events directly from FuboTV’s live TV streaming platform’s home screen. Fubo will make pick’ems available prior to the start of select live sporting events each Sunday. Players can test their skills through a variety of contests, including Perfect Pick’ems, to earn points and compete against their friends and the FuboTV community for the chance to work their way up leaderboards.

FuboTV will continue to expand the types of contests, the gaming experience and, later, will introduce prizing.

Pick’ems will launch on Sunday, June 19 to select FuboTV subscribers and will continue to roll out to the company’s user base in the coming months. Subscribers can engage with pick’ems across all FuboTV connected TV, smart TV, gaming consoles and mobile apps as well as on https://fubo.tv.

Watch a demo of FuboTV’s pick’ems here.

As it aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model, FuboTV continues to integrate interactivity and personalization into its live TV streaming experience with recent proprietary launches of free-to-play games and the FanView live scores and stats widget. In January, the company updated its popular Multiview on Apple TV feature to include FanView, enabling viewership of multiple live sporting events alongside game stats and scores from around the league.

The industry-first integration also demonstrates and further builds upon the seamless Watch/Wager/Win connection between FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook – all within a single ecosystem. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to meet U.S. sports fans’ growing demand for interactivity by delivering personalized omniscreen experiences that turn passive viewers into active participants. Its proprietary feature, Watching Now, leverages FuboTV’s first-party user data to engage participants by recommending relevant bets based upon what they are streaming — even as they change the channel.

FuboTV recently reported that this integrated approach has led to stronger engagement with crossover users on average placing a greater number of bets and having higher retention rates on the sportsbook than sportsbook-only players. The company intends to further integrate FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook with the launch of additional product features, including live odds, this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

“With this weekend’s launch, FuboTV will become the first live TV streaming platform to offer pick’em games integrated into the video experience with a direct gateway to an owned-and-operated sportsbook,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, FuboTV. “We believe interactivity is a key product differentiator for Fubo and, with these immersive experiences built into our live streaming product, we can offer the most personalized – and customizable – sports and entertainment television experience.”

“While other media companies are entering into external partnerships with betting companies, FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook have combined both into one ecosystem,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “The launch of pick’ems will further demonstrate FuboTV’s unique product integration and commitment to offering fans real-time immersive experiences across multiple touchpoints.”

“Our mission is to transform the TV experience through interactive engagement, including free gaming and real-money wagering, into streaming video,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV. “This industry-first integration has been popular with consumers, and, as we reported on our recent first quarter 2022 earnings call, we’re already seeing encouraging early signs of the flywheel effect between FuboTV and Fubo Sportsbook. We believe our built-in video audience will allow us to acquire users more efficiently, with a limited amount of marketing spend. We will continue to build our fully unified streaming TV and sportsbook experience with the rollout of more interactive features this year.”

**Terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Pick’ems may not be available in all locations where FuboTV is offered. Fubo Sportsbook is available only in AZ and IA. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Gambling Problem? Text NEXTSTEP to 53342 or Call 1-800-Next-Step (AZ). Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 1800BETSOFF.org (IA). Wagering not permitted on athletes on the roster of any Iowa College Teams or their opponents (IA). Collegiate in-play wagers and prop bets on individuals prohibited (AZ). **

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of FuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, in 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“FuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our product launches, market opportunity, business strategy and plans, the expected continued rollout of Fubo Sportsbook and the continued shift in consumer behavior. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that FuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to FuboTV’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; risks relating to diverting management’s attention from FuboTV’s ongoing business operations to address integration and fundraising efforts; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 10, 2022 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. FuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing FuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor

Alison Sternberg, FuboTV



[email protected]

JCIR for FuboTV



[email protected]

Media

Jennifer L. Press, FuboTV



[email protected]

Bianca Illion, FuboTV



[email protected]

Deliah Mathieu, Fubo Sportsbook



[email protected]