FuboTV to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 24, 2023, Launches Q&A Platform for Shareholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on February 24, 2023.

Following the release, Fubo CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Conference Call Details:



Date: Friday, February 24, 2023



Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In Details:



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6193



Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-1901



Conference ID: 6903005

The live webcast will be also available on the Events page of Fubo’s investor relations website. Participants should join the webcast 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event. An archived replay will be available on Fubo’s website following the call.

To enhance engagement with Fubo’s retail and institutional shareholder base, the company is partnering with Say Technologies for its earnings call. Beginning February 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET, shareholders can submit questions at https://app.saytechnologies.com/fubotv-2022-q4. Fubo management will respond during the earnings call to a selection of questions received. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

