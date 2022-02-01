ftrack, iconik, Zype and Wildmoka Return to NAB Show as Backlight Business Units

Backlight’s Media Tech Businesses to Showcase Solutions Advancing the Video Content Lifecycle

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Backlight, a media technology company that aims to improve every step of the media content lifecycle, today announced that representatives from the Company, including from four of its business units, will be present at this year’s NAB Show, which is set to take place in Las Vegas from April 23rd to April 27th.

Last week, Backlight announced its acquisition of five award-winning and fast-growing media software businesses—ftrack, iconik, Celtx, Zype and Wildmoka. At the NAB Show, executives from Backlight will be joined by four of its cloud-based software businesses including:

ftrack, the creator of award-winning production tracking, interactive media review, and team collaboration platforms, recently announced updates to its flagship offerings: ftrack Review , the browser-based platform for interactive media review, and cineSync , the desktop media review solution heavily utilized by the film and television industries. ftrack Review’s new free-flowing user experience makes for a more lightweight, accessible media review experience for creatives, while cineSync’s fundamental update addresses the evolving needs of VFX studios working today.



, the browser-based platform for interactive media review, and , the desktop media review solution heavily utilized by the film and television industries. ftrack Review’s new free-flowing user experience makes for a more lightweight, accessible media review experience for creatives, while cineSync’s fundamental update addresses the evolving needs of VFX studios working today. iconik, a leading cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that allows users to bring their own storage to manage and share media from anywhere, collaborate on and review video, as well as transcribe and enrich media with AI for high searchability, will be hosting meetings and demonstrating newly released innovations at booth N1734 . The iconik Agent is a new companion application that simplifies the download and file management workflows in iconik. The Upload Requests feature allows users to invite anyone, even those without an iconik account, to upload media into a shared collection. In addition, proxy edit workflows have improved with the Edit Proxy Transcoder that allows for more custom settings and added support for audio mapping and multiple audio tracks when using the iconik panel for video projects.



. The is a new companion application that simplifies the download and file management workflows in iconik. The feature allows users to invite anyone, even those without an iconik account, to upload media into a shared collection. In addition, have improved with the Edit Proxy Transcoder that allows for more custom settings and added support for audio mapping and multiple audio tracks when using the for video projects. Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, will be revealing new product enhancements and integrations for OTT video publishers during this year’s NAB Show, including the latest generation of Zype Apps Creator ; new features in NAB 2021 Product of the Year, Playout 2.0 ; as well as new advanced advertising capabilities.



; new features in NAB 2021 Product of the Year, ; as well as new advanced advertising capabilities. Wildmoka, a leading platform for the creation and distribution of digital content from Sports, News and Entertainment will be on hand to showcase its latest innovations including: AI/ML-assisted content production (StoryBot) that crafts near-live clips, summaries, and best-of compilations; Responsive video (ReZone), that automatically adjusts live broadcast content to various video aspect ratios without loss of key information; and a new Live Streaming Suite to repurpose live productions with alternate commentaries, graphics or aspect ratio, to create ephemeral live pop-up channels or to hyper-stream all the content from the largest events.

To schedule a meeting with Backlight representatives, sign up here.

About Backlight



Backlight is a media technology company that dramatically improves video content ideation, production, post production and distribution. Launched in 2022 with funding from PSG, Backlight acquired media software businesses ftrack, Celtx, iconik, Wildmoka and Zype. Video-forward organizations utilize Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Visit www.backlight.co for more information.

Contacts

Kiní Schoop



[email protected]