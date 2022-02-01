ftrack, a Backlight Business, Wins 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

ftrack Review recognized in the Remote Production category





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Media technology company, Backlight, announced today that its business unit, ftrack, received a 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the remote production category for its product ftrack Review. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased at NAB Show, the global trade conference for the National Association of Broadcasters. ftrack joins another Backlight business, Zype, which was honored with a NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Best New Streaming Technology in 2021.

“The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content,” said Chris Brown, NAB’s EVP of Global Connections and Events. “We congratulate ftrack on this award in recognition of ftrack Review and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

ftrack Review was launched in April 2019 and has helped companies such as Cinesite, NetEase Games, BYJU’s, and PBS to streamline their creative feedback cycles. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, ftrack Review was made free for a limited time to support remote creative workflows.

“We’re thrilled that ftrack Review has won in the NAB Product of the Year Awards Remote Production category, alongside so many other innovative companies and products,” said Rory McGregor, product manager of ftrack Review. “ftrack Review has many uses, but one of our primary concerns since day one was remote collaboration. At ftrack, we want to build tools that make it easy for anyone, anywhere, to easily connect with others and discuss work as if they were in the same room. We’re thrilled that NAB recognizes ftrack Review’s capability in this regard and the value it is bringing to creatives worldwide. We’re in a new world of remote work, and content production is more distributed than ever. In the years to come, we’ll keep investing in ftrack Review to ensure continued success for teams adapting to this new status quo and finding new ways to connect.”

ftrack Review recently received a new update this month, which significantly reimagines the software. Browser-based review in ftrack Review now offers a newly updated, modern user interface designed for highly intuitive, user-friendly review sessions, supports more streamlined, fast, and responsive reviews with fewer clicks, and offers new features for the power user, including tools to manage reviews from within the player interface.

About Backlight

Backlight is a media technology company that improves video content ideation, production, post production and distribution. Launched in 2022 with funding from PSG, Backlight acquired media software businesses ftrack, Celtx, iconik, Wildmoka, and Zype. Video-forward organizations utilize Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Visit www.backlight.co for more information.

About ftrack

ftrack is the creator of ftrack Studio, cineSync, and ftrack Review, the Emmy and Academy Award-winning production tracking, interactive media review, and team collaboration platforms for the creative industries. ftrack’s solutions are designed for producers, supervisors, artists, and pipeline developers to collaborate with anyone, anywhere. Both ftrack’s products and company ethos are founded on the core belief that success results from great teamwork. ftrack has built a talented global team that works with honesty, flexibility, and inclusivity and seeks to build a future where process disappears behind progress. ftrack was founded in 2012 and acquired by Backlight in 2021. For more information, please visit www.ftrack.com

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

