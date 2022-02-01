Frontdoor Extends Support for the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference

Frontdoor helps welcome thousands of high school students to further ignite passion for the skilled trades industry





MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, attended the SkillsUSA annual National Leadership & Skills Conference as part of its ongoing effort to empower the next generation of skilled tradespeople and fuel a pipeline of talent.

The nation is facing a shortage of qualified tradespeople to fill open jobs, complete repairs and continue the proud tradition of quality craftsmanship, and it is time to shine a light on a skilled trades workforce that plays a significant role in helping homeowners across America keep their greatest investment protected and maintained.

“The skilled trades industry will continue to be fundamental to our economy, and we believe it’s important to help students see the trades for what they really are: compelling and rewarding careers where manual craftsmanship intersects with technology,” said Tony Bacos, Frontdoor senior vice president and chief digital officer.

Partnering with SkillsUSA is one of the many strategies Frontdoor is actively engaged in to help attract talent and close the growing labor gap. Bacos and other company leaders, along with contractors in its vast network, met with students, teachers and industry leaders to reinforce the growing need to work together to ensure the sustainability of a workforce that is a vital part of the economic fabric of America.

In addition, the company demonstrated its powerful Streem remote video communication platform, which contractors in multiple trades are using, as well as leading brands in a range of industries, to expedite diagnostics and elevate the customer experience.

“There are lucrative opportunities in the skilled trades field, and we are committed to do our part to fuel the pipeline of trades women and men – now and in the future,” said Bacos.

With more than 50 years of experience, over 75 million service requests and a network of approximately 17,000 contractors who employ more than 60,000 technicians, Frontdoor is one of the leading providers of work to professionals in the home services sector.

To learn more about how Frontdoor and American Home Shield are fueling the next generation of skilled tradespeople, visit www.AHS.com/skilledtrades.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

