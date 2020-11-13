Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect™

Upfront pricing and convenient online scheduling bring next-generation home repair and maintenance solutions to homeowners

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is expanding its on-demand services with the launch of American Home Shield ProConnect, taking another bold step in its journey to transform the $400 billion U.S. home services market. ProConnect is a service that allows consumers to easily schedule a variety of services from highly reviewed local Pros, including repairs and maintenance of appliances, plumbing, electrical, air conditioning and heating systems, and other home maintenance services.

“The American Home Shield brand has provided professional repairs to millions of homeowners through its home service plans for nearly 50 years. With ProConnect, we are leveraging our scale and expertise in new ways, providing consumers with quality on-demand home repair and maintenance services from vetted Pros – at a time when these services are more important than ever,” said Rex Tibbens, Chief Executive Officer of Frontdoor. “We have all experienced significant changes to our lives in recent months, including in our homes. The roof over our heads also acts as an office space for much of the U.S. workforce today, and a school facility for students who are learning remotely. Consumers need convenient services and confidence in who they bring into their homes. With ProConnect, we deliver this.”

ProConnect is available in 35 major metropolitan areas across the country, enabling homeowners to get the help they need from qualified Pros from the palm of their hands. Customers simply go online and select the service they need, then choose a two-hour window for the work to be done. Same-day and next-day appointments are available, and customers can track the Pro in real-time as they travel to their home. The number and type of services offered varies by market.

Many traditional on-demand home services act as lead-generation platforms that sell customers’ personal information to multiple service providers and leave homeowners to do the frustrating work of sifting through a range of marketing messages and price points, as well as managing multiple calls and schedules. ProConnect brings simplicity, transparency and peace of mind to consumers with its upfront pricing, online scheduling, ongoing support, trusted Pros and 30-day guarantee.

These features address concerns expressed by homeowners in research conducted by Frontdoor last year, in which respondents revealed that the most frustrating part of a home repair is the unexpected cost, followed by finding a qualified repair person they trust. When breakdowns happen, 63% of respondents said it can take up to half a day for them to research, interview and select a contractor, and less than 3-in-10 (27%) said they were confident in their ability to take on a DIY home repair or maintenance project.

“Our mission at Frontdoor is to take the hassle out of owning a home, and we’re doing this through our people, our services and innovative technology solutions,” said Tibbens. “ProConnect on-demand services are an important way we’re working to reach even more consumers with essential home repair and maintenance services and simplify the ownership experience.”

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Research Citation

2019 Frontdoor/MARC Homeowners Generational Study. Online survey of 2,010 U.S. homeowners, +/- 2.2% at 95% confidence level.

Forward-Looking Statements

