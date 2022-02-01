From APIs to VCs: VOICE & AI 2023 Sets Agenda to Cover Growing AI Ecosystem

Program includes strategy sessions from leading brands, hands-on practical implementations, and a look at what’s next in conversational and generative AI

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A firestorm of hype, hope, and hunger for more innovation has fueled the revolution of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Most of that conversation has been held remotely — until now.

VOICE & AI 2023 is the world’s largest generative and conversational AI event dedicated to developers, designers, product leaders, marketers, and more. The initial program has been revealed for the conference, which will be held Sept. 5-7 2023 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Many more talks will be added to the program in the weeks ahead.

Workshops on strategy and open-source code will kick off the event on Sept. 5, with leading companies including NVIDIA, Microsoft, GM, Capital One, Google, Apple, and Github providing detailed insights on how they approach the AI revolution. In all, more than 100 speakers will deliver panel discussions, tactical breakout sessions, keynotes, and lightning talks. Additional sessions on AI policy, regulations, and procurements will be presented by federal agencies.

Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone, will provide the opening keynote address on Sept. 6 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

“With everything moving so fast in AI, it’s important we connect in person to share and learn from those that are deploying real products. This collection of the brightest minds and visionaries in AI serves as both a celebration of the strides we’ve seen in generative and conversational AI and a launching pad for where the market is headed,” said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and organizer of AI-related conferences for more than five years. “We’re in a new era of technology and VOICE & AI 2023 is a testament to our collective ambition to shape a more connected, intelligent, and creative future.”

Attendees can expect an immersive education with sessions covering large language models, coding design, marketing, conversational interfaces, and more. The program includes API classes, interactive experiences, a vibrant expo floor, and multiple receptions. Industry leaders, analysts, investors, and tech reporters will be on hand as the AI ecosystem gathers in person.

Tickets for VOICE & AI 2023 are available now. Use code LAUNCH at checkout for 25% off any ticket through May 31.

About Modev

Modev is a leading organization dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the artificial intelligence and sustainable tech communities. With a strong focus on generative AI, VOICE & AI is Modev’s keystone AI event, bringing together the brightest minds in the field to advance the development and application of AI technology on a global scale. To learn more about Modev, and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, visit Modev’s website and join Modev on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

