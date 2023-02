Friday Night Smackdown® Headed to The O2 In London the Night Before Money in the Bank

PRESALE COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Due to the incredible early response for Money In The Bank ticket pre-registrations at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 1, WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SmackDown will also emanate from The O2 the night before – Friday, June 30.





This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8pm local on BT Sport.

WWE and O2 presales for combo tickets will be available on Wednesday, February 22 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration.

General public onsale for SmackDown and Money In The Bank combo tickets will be available on Friday, February 24 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com.

In addition, SmackDown and Money In The Bank Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/money-in-the-bank-tickets?friday-night-smackdown-packages or by calling +1.855.346.7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The SmackDown and Money In The Bank Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, an autographed poster, merchandise fastlane, exclusive merchandise, two nights of deluxe accommodations, and much more.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars and will also bring the Money In The Bank ladder matches to the UK for the first time in history, with each winner receiving a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

