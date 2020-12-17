Free Slots Online To Play Today

In the early days of slots, levers were used to activate each spin and your stake had to be placed into the machine before a spin could be activated. You could not play slots in practice mode for free as such, but some punters actively searched for ways to cheat this spinning system and get free spins out of them. This was successfully achieved by manipulating the innermost mechanisms of the slots with powerful magnets. On top of this came uneven pressure being applied to slots levers. This allowed the symbols to drop favourably for cunning punters. Cheating has become a thing of the past as all slots are now digital and even land-based casino slots machines use digital platforms. What online digital slots do allow you to do now is to play slots for free courtesy of demo mode at slotsbaby.

The Purpose Of Free To Play Slots

With the average online casino now boasting around 300 plus slots, demo play has become more important than ever. Demo play or practice mode allows you to play slots with an imaginary casino balance. All features are active too apart from some jackpots and this allows you to experience special features and most importantly, the bonus rounds. Since slots these days carry a number of different bonuses, you can actually experience all the bonuses if you practice long enough. The beauty of free slots online is that they also allow you to experiment with maximum and minimum stakes. This is especially useful for high rollers who are looking for the next big thing in high staking slots games.

Discovering The Best games To Play

Demo mode needs a lot of patients from the punter, but if you are a serious slots player, practice mode helps you discover the classic slots and weed out the time wasters without spending a single penny. Some slots are even thrilling to play in practice mode because of the potential of the bonus rounds. Book Of Dead by Play n Go allows you to play the game in demo mode on whatever stake you want to experiment with. Here you need to land 3 or more books on the reels to trigger the bonus round. When the bonus is triggered, a symbol is chosen at random to act as an expanding symbol on the reels. The most valuable symbol is the explorer and if he expands to fill all the reels during the bonus round, then for a £1 stake you win £5000. Book of Ra is similar and again the explorer wins you 5000x your stake. Obviously, this is a rare bonus-winning occurrence and if you were to experience it, it is best that it happens during real play.

Final Thoughts

Dem mode is a useful tool in any online casino due to the high volume of slots that are now on offer to punters. If it is used patiently and wisely, it can aid your real game play enjoyment and it can also help boost your gaming profits as well.