France’s Eventlive-Group Acquires Claypaky Mini-B LED Moving Lights

Eventlive-Group, a leading AV equipment and service supplier in Biarritz, France, has added a complement of Claypaky Mini-Bfixtures to its extensive lighting inventory.

Eventlive-Group has a wide range of clients from seminars of all sizes, public events and big music festivals to permanent installations in bars, clubs, shops and sports venues. “Clients come to us for our technical skills as well as our creative mindset,” says Hugo Malatray, Light Designerwith Eventlive-Group.

The company recently invested in 16 Claypaky Mini-Bs, which Hugo calls “small, silent, bright, fast and precise. There hasn’t been a small wash light like it for the last decade.”

Mini-B is the smallest LED moving light ever made by Claypaky for the professional market. Although it weighs just 7 kg and measures only 34 cm, the versatile Mini-B features the most advanced, modern optical and electronic technology. Its light source is based on 40 Watt Osram RGBW LEDs, the same ones fitted in the new Claypaky HY B-EYE.

Mini-B has a wide zoom, ranging from 4° to 55°. At the narrow angle, the beam produced is very solid and concentrated, superb for aerial effects. At full aperture, the Mini-B becomes an excellent wash light and can replace much heavier and bulkier equipment.

Malatray says the Mini-B is “the only LED wash fixture I’ve ever accepted as a front light for a filmed show,” citing Bayonne’s annual “Fête de Musique,” which this June streamed on the French city’s website, social media and TVPI(local television in the Basque country). “Mini-B is also very quiet compared to some ultra-noisy LED beams we’ve used.”

The Mini-B purchased from Dimatec were chosen for the “Fête de la Musique” of Bayonne. The “Fête de la Musique” 2020 is unlike any other festival and is a symbol of the resumption of activity in the sector. The investment in 16 Mini-B also represents a resurgence for lighting distributors like Dimatec. Professionals in the events and entertainment sector. They’re finding ways to grow their creativity through ingenious solutions and current tools.

Eventlive-Group hopes to add more Mini-Bs in the future with Hugo reporting that, “we have another 16 on our lighting wish list!”