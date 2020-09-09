Fran Helms Joins Korn Ferry’s Global Technology Practice

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Fran Helms has joined the firm as a Senior Client Partner in the Global Technology Practice and will be based in Southern California.

Helms joins Korn Ferry from a global recruiting firm where she served for more than 15 years. She was a member of the firm’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice and played a key role in expanding the firm’s presence and expertise in this evolving area.

Helms regularly recruits, assesses and advises board directors, CEOs and executives in the digital world. Her executive search and leadership advisory work focuses on addressing top talent needs at the crossroads of technology and entertainment.

“We’re excited to have Fran join the firm,” said Esther Colwill, President of Korn Ferry’s Global Technology Practice. “She has developed a strong reputation among leaders at global organizations for her passion and expertise of today’s rapidly changing technology, media and entertainment landscape. Fran is a great fit for Korn Ferry and our clients who are looking to drive digital transformation through talent.”

With an emphasis on consumer-oriented products and content-driven services – including new digital media platforms as well as traditional entertainment – Helms’ search experience includes work with major film studios, broadcast and cable TV networks, OTT digital video platforms, Internet businesses, and other content and information led companies, as well as suppliers of technology infrastructure to the industry.

Helms started her career in product management for Apple and also played a key role in growing two interactive media companies based in the Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, respectively.

Fran holds a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

