Fractal Cofounder Justin Kan Joins Investor Group Backing BRAVO READY

Twitch Co-Founder & Goat Capital Partner Expands NFT Gaming Portfolio with Investment in Risk-Based Shooter

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRAVO READY, creator of BR1: Infinite Royale, a first-of-its-kind gaming experience that marries NFT technology and win-to-earn smart contract automation, today announced that Fractal cofounder and Twitch pioneer Justin Kan is part of the company’s initial $3.5 million fund raise to accelerate game development and build its development studio. BR1: Infinite Royale is an innovative risk-based shooter, and has developed a loyal following thanks to a unique monetary model that allows gamers to pay $1 to spawn and earn SOL for every player killed. To play the game, visit https://www.br1game.com/.

Kan says, “I love the team and what they are building. The battle royale is a tried and true game play format, but their kill-to-earn twist is an interesting way to bring Web3 excitement to it. As an investor, I’m always looking for founders with a lot of heart, and I instantly saw that in the BRAVO READY team.”

Evan Ryer, CEO & Co-Founder of BRAVO READY, says, “Justin is an established leader in the NFT gaming space, and his work with Fractal speaks for itself. We are extremely excited to have him as part of our investor group, and we are already working with him to expand the footprint of our game and gain even more market traction. This relationship is an amazing synergy for Justin and for BRAVO READY.”

BRAVO READY COO Alex Balog, says, “We are passionate about the intersection of the gaming athlete, the content creator, the audience member, and the investor – and Justin embodies each of these. His unparalleled experience as both a gaming entrepreneur and investor provides BRAVO READY with insight that only few in the industry have access to. We are incredibly lucky to have Justin in our corner moving forward.”

About BRAVO READY

BRAVO READY is a Montreal-based video game studio and maker of the world’s first risk-based shooter, BR1: Infinite Royale, which bridges the gap between NFT technology and win-to-earn smart contract automation. This creates a radically different experience for players by empowering them to create tangible, financial value through the time they commit to playing games and make real-time crypto transactions as a core component of gameplay through playing, renting, and other interactions.

About Fractal

Fractal is an open marketplace for gaming NFTs. Game companies are able to list NFT drops for durable in-game assets and sell directly to players. Players are able to discover new NFT games, buy NFTs, and resell their NFTs. Fractal is founded by industry veterans Justin Kan, Robin Chan, and David Wurtz. For more information, visit fractal.is.

