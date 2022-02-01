Foxwoods Resort Casino Chooses Agilysys Point-of-Sale Technology to Elevate its Retail and Food & Beverage Outlets’ Capabilities and Maximize Return On Experience

The Largest Resort Casino in North America Invests in Innovative, Customizable Solutions to Provide More Personalized Interactions and Stays

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Even amid inflation, millions of consumers are going all in on revenge travel — making up for lost or canceled vacation time brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestically, 85% of Americans were expected to travel this past summer and planned to spend nearly as much money on such excursions as they did before the global outbreak.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, the leading premier resort casino in the Northeast, wants to ensure it is providing guests and staff alike with memorable experiences they seek since pent-up demand is so strong.

Therefore, the Ledyard, Conn., property recently upgraded and migrated its retail and food and beverage (F&B) operations technology to Agilysys’ award-winning point-of-sale (POS) software solutions, which is part of the Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™. Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS) is a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS hospitality software solutions and services. The upgraded POS will empower Foxwoods Resort Casino to optimize Return on Experience (ROE) for guests and staff so they can achieve High Return Hospitality. ROE measures how technology creates more engaged and empowered staff members as well as guests that return more often, spend more, and leave stronger reviews.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, which opened in 1992, covers 9 million square feet (206+ acres) and includes six world-class casinos, AAA Four Diamond hotels with over 2,200 guestrooms, a Tanger Outlet Mall, one of the most popular golf courses in New England, luxurious spas and restaurants ranging from quick service to fine dining.

“We have had seamless, positive experiences with Agilysys during this massive implementation, which is empowering us to enhance transactions between our staff and guests property-wide,” said Peter Caster, Director of Application Development at Foxwoods Resort Casino. “By activating the Agilysys POS initiative as a phased, go-live process, we have been able to ensure a harmonious transition for all of our F&B and retail outlets. Our staff and leadership team have been very pleased with the expertise and professionalism of Agilysys’ specialists.”

Foxwoods initially activated three restaurant locations: DraftKings Sportsbook and Bar, Regina’s Pizzeria and Subway as a soft-pilot initiative. After a successful implementation of phase one, the second phase, including 40 F&B outlets with 170 POS terminals, was completed in February. The Agilysys team will now focus on retail operations to continue the implementation of its POS to support Foxwoods Resort Casino’s existing inventory management system for merchandise, and the loyalty programs for casino and convenience store operations.

“With such an intricate operation that encompasses multiple F&B and retail outlets, the Agilysys team has worked diligently to create the customized POS architecture, integration, screen design and reporting that would work best for Foxwoods’ staff members by simplifying their jobs, which, in turn, lowers their stress,” said Jeba Kingsley, Vice President of Professional Services for Agilysys. “Doing so enables them to spend more time with guests and offer more personalized and profitable experiences. We are proud of this project and are grateful to partner with such an incredible organization.”

The award-winning Agilysys POS solution for Foxwoods Resort Casino processes transactions in the highest-volume, most-demanding hospitality industry environments worldwide. This comprehensive POS system combines highly interactive terminal and tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its robust reporting and analysis features, extensive enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support help drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The result is improved F&B operations and increased revenue across venues.

Foxwoods Resort Casino also uses these hospitality and F&B solutions from the Agilysys Experience Enhancers™ Collection:

A mobile, contactless, self-service F&B ordering and payment application that makes it quick and easy for guests to view, order and pay for food and drinks across property venues as well as to request self-pick-up or delivery to their rooms, regardless of where they are on property. Mobile access and convenience stimulate impulse buys, increase order volume, raise check values, and shrink staff workloads through guest self-service.

A cloud-native, touchless mobile F&B check payment application that speeds checkout to increase table turns, enables staff to serve more tables and allows guests to pay for meals when they are ready.

A dynamic menu presentation application that enables QR-code access to live menus and specials, eliminating static mobile menu images and ensuring online menu items are current and accurate.

