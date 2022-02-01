FOX Weather Signs Meteorologist Michael Estime

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free, ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service has signed meteorologist Michael Estime to serve as an on-air host, announced Sharri Berg, its president. He will begin his new role with FOX Weather in New York City on June 20th.

In making the announcement Berg said, “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the FOX Weather team as part of the exceptional pipeline of talent we have cultivated throughout the extended FOX family.”

Estime added, “I am honored to be promoted within the FOX family and it’s been my dream to work for a national weather service where I can share my passion for weather, climate and the environment with a nationwide audience.”

Previously, Estime was stationed at FOX owned & operated station WJBK-TV in Detroit, Michigan, where he spent two years as the weekend meteorologist covering flooding, snowstorms, and various weather patterns. From 2016 to 2020, he served as the weekend meteorologist and weekday co-host of “Live on the Lakeside” at NBC affiliate WKYC-TV in Cleveland, Ohio, where he covered several lake-effect snowstorms. Prior to that, he was a meteorologist at ABC affiliate WTVQ-TV in Lexington, Kentucky. During his time there, his coverage of snowstorms, flooding and violent tornados helped the station earn the title of “Most Accurate Forecast in Central Kentucky” by WeatheRate. Estime started his career in broadcasting as a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WGMT-TV in Macon, Georgia where he helped viewers stay safe during a historic tornado outbreak in April 2011.

A native of Detroit, Estime earned a degree in meteorology from Central Michigan University with a minor in mathematics. While he was a student at Central Michigan, he interned at The Weather Channel and earned a work-study scholarship through the Emma J. Bowen Foundation, which allowed him to shadow meteorologists including Jim Madaus, Ben Bailey, Dave Rexroth, and Rich Luterman. In 2009, the foundation honored him with its “Outstanding Student of the Year” award. Estime is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and holds a membership with the National Weather Association.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is also on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Tubi, Amazon News, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Xumo, Vidgo and WOW!. On linear, FOX Weather is simulcast from 6-9AM/ET on Saturdays & Sundays on FOX Business Network and is currently accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin. The streaming service also simulcasts one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.

