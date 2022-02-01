FOX Weather Expands Distribution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, has expanded its distribution to Fios effective today and was also recently added to the free video streaming service Amazon Freevee, announced Sharri Berg, president of the service.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “As we approach the one-year anniversary of FOX Weather, we are pleased to see a continued demand for our innovative weather service. With the expanded distribution across Verizon Fios and Amazon Freevee, FOX Weather now has a strong foothold across major platforms.”

FOX Weather will be available to all Fios TV subscribers on channel 113 (SD) and channel 613 (HD) throughout major markets including Washington, DC, Baltimore, Norfolk, VA, Richmond, VA and parts of the New York metropolitan area. On Amazon Freevee, viewers can access the FOX Weather FAST channel through the app, or within the “Live TV” tab through Prime Video.

Since launching less than a year ago in October 2021, FOX Weather has added several distribution partners including The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo, WOW! and Vidgo. The service continues to be available via simulcast on FOX Business Network on weekend mornings, as well as through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Tubi, Amazon News, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, XUMO, and Vidgo. Simulcast on FOX Business Network from 6-9AM/ET on Saturdays & Sundays, FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

