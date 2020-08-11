FOX News Media Launches FOX News International Digital Streaming Service With Live Content From Linear Networks to Users Abroad

New Platform to Provide FOX News Channel and FOX Business Programming to 20 Countries by Early 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media announced today the launch of FOX News International, a new live digital streaming service of linear networks FOX News Channel and FOX Business for international users. Priced at $6.99 per month, the direct-to-consumer service will debut in Mexico on August 20th followed by Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on September 17th and reaching 20 countries by the end of the year.

In making the announcement, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are excited to debut FOX News International, enabling our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis. With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel.”

FOX News International will be available through mobile and OTT devices, launching on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku expected shortly thereafter.

Viewers around the world will have access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s live linear streams via the app which will also feature a catalog of FOX News Media’s top programs for on-demand viewing. Among the programs included will be: Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, The Five, Outnumbered, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Outnumbered, Watters’ World, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Journal Editorial Report, MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, Life Liberty and Levin, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

