FOX News International Expands Distribution to 27 Countries Worldwide Ahead of the United States Presidential Election

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media’s international streaming platform FOX News International has expanded its distribution to 27 countries worldwide, enabling audiences abroad unprecedented access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s world class coverage ahead of the United States election on November 3rd. Starting today, the direct to consumer service will be made available to 12 additional countries, including enhanced distribution across Amazon FireTV’s streaming platform.

Beginning today, October 29th, FOX News International will reach an additional 12 countries, including Costa Rica, Ireland, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland. The streaming service, which provides viewers with FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s live linear feed along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, will also launch on the Amazon FireTV platform in all countries, excluding Mexico. FOX News International will continue to be accessible via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 27 countries.

FOX News International made its first debut in Mexico this past August with the goal of reaching 20 countries by the end of the year. Currently, the streaming platform is accessible in 27 countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

