FOX Nation to Debut All New Season of Iconic Series “COPS” on Friday, September 30

Streaming Service to Feature Exclusive New Episodes Every Friday Throughout the Fall

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation is continuing to expand its library of the iconic series “COPS,” with all new, exclusive episodes set to roll out beginning Friday, September 30th, announced Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service. The new season will premiere with the first three 20-minute episodes dropping on September 30th, followed by a new offering debuting every Friday at 6 PM/ET throughout the fall.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, “It has been nearly one year since we greenlit COPS and the reaction has been positively overwhelming. Our subscribers continue to flock to the series and we’re excited to provide our engaged audience with more of the exclusive content they have come to rely on from FOX Nation.”

Next month, October 1st, will mark the one-year anniversary since the platform originally greenlit the return of COPS and to commemorate, FOX Nation will continue to offer a free, one-year subscription to all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel).

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

