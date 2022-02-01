FOX Nation Signs Legendary Entertainer Roseanne Barr for New Comedy Special to Debut in Early 2023

“A Roseanne Comedy Special” to Drop Exclusively on FOX Nation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, has signed Roseanne Barr to produce and perform in a new comedy special, announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. A Roseanne Comedy Special will be released exclusively on FOX Nation in 1Q 2023, marking Roseanne’s first stand-up special in 16 years.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog.”

The one-hour special will feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits. A Roseanne Comedy Special adds to the growing portfolio of exclusive content on FOX Nation, which includes original series such as Duck Family Treasure, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back (dropping on September 26th) and the upcoming Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner.

Throughout her extraordinary career spanning decades, Ms. Barr’s eponymous television role single-handedly transformed the medium of situational comedy with ABC’s Roseanne winning four Emmy® Awards, three Golden Globe® Awards and a prestigious Peabody Award. Her creation and stark portrayal of Roseanne Conner and the Conner family on the show was widely lauded and notably hailed as “the most groundbreaking kitchen-sink sitcom since All in the Family,” by Entertainment Weekly which also referred to her as “the funniest disturber of peace that we have.” Roseanne premiered in October 1988, averaging 30 million viewers a week during its nine-year run. She later made a triumphant return to her titular series in 2018 for a tenth season and smashed all expectations with its record-breaking premiere, delivering the highest-rated sitcom episode in years.

Ms. Barr began her career as a stand-up comedian, drawing from her experiences as a wife and mother into a signature comedy act that drew sold out venues. From 1998 to 2000 she hosted her own talk show, The Roseanne Show, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show Host. She has also hosted several comedy specials for HBO and owns a family-run production company, Full Moon and High Tide Studio (FMHT). Her big screen credits include She Devil, Freddy’s Dead, Blue in the Face, and Meet Wally Sparks. She has also voiced characters in Look Who’s Talking Too and Home on the Range. A bestselling author, Ms. Barr has published three books — “Roseanne: My Life as a Woman,” “My Lives” and “Roseannearchy: Dispatches from the Nut Farm” — and is currently working on a new tell-all memoir.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

Contacts

FOX Nation Contact:

Alexandra Coscia/212.301.3272