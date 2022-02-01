FOX Nation Expands Distribution to FuboTV

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media has expanded distribution of its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation across live TV streaming platform FuboTV, announced FOX Nation President Jason Klarman.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “We’re delighted to partner with FuboTV to offer FOX Nation as part of their growing content offering and bring our loyal audience more ways to access the wide variety of signature content that they crave.”

FuboTV subscribers now have the option to add FOX Nation to their subscription for $5.99 a month. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of original content, FOX Nation’s robust range of programming includes original series (Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, Duck Family Treasure, COPS, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade), curated programming featuring original and acquired content (the upcoming Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, Grateful Nation, Keep the Faith, Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw, FOX Justice, All American Christmas). Additionally, subscribers will have access to FOX News Channel’s (FNC) popular primetime shows on demand the next day with FOX Nation’s FOX News Primetime All the Time, as well as signature opinion programming such as The Dan Bongino Show and Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Subscribers to FOX Nation on FuboTV can access the service via the FuboTV app on connected TV, mobile and tablet devices as well as on the web at https://fubo.tv.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

